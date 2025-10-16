Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 8:07 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. DFranch Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... It seems like they have been predicting the demise of the + version for years. The latest rumor was the edge would replace it for the S26. Yet again the + version is not being cancelled. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Depending on how it performs thermally, power efficiency and performance wise compared to the Snapdragon, I would have no issue and may prefer an Exynos here in the US. We will have to see how it tests but we should keep and open mind. Like Reactions All Quote Phillthedrill Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... I'm not sure why that top picture shows the orange color when it's already been debunked as someone made a mock-up color to look like Apple. More for click bait. Like Reactions All Quote Phillthedrill Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... What sucks the most about Samsung is they've completely gone stagnant and have shown no innovation at all when it comes to bigger batteries and larger sensor cameras. TM Roh at the helm should be fired! All he's about is anything cost saving while they keep the same cost or higher year to year with no difference in cameras. Like Reactions All Quote Truck_driver Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ... All news goes for the Ultra model only? Besides the new Pro name, will there be any significant updates for the base model? Like Reactions All Quote thingfuture Arena Apprentice • 16h ago ↵Phillthedrill said: What sucks the most about Samsung is they've completely gone stagnant and have shown no innovation at all when it comes to bigger batteries and larger sensor cameras. TM Roh at the helm should be fired! All he's about is anything cost saving while they keep the same cost or higher year to year with no difference in cameras. ... Some other companies have also gone stagnant with their products and have been for a while. Like Reactions All Quote Iskra Petrova Phonearena team • 13h ago ↵DFranch said: It seems like they have been predicting the demise of the + version for years. The latest rumor was the edge would replace it for the S26. Yet again the + version is not being cancelled. ... Instead, the Edge may be...https://www.phonearena.com/news/samsung-discontinuing-galaxy-s25-edge-cancelling-galaxy-s26-edge-report_id174921 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions

