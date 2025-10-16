Discussion - Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Phonearena team
DFranch
DFranch
• 1d ago

It seems like they have been predicting the demise of the + version for years. The latest rumor was the edge would replace it for the S26. Yet again the + version is not being cancelled.

stferrari
stferrari
• 1d ago

Depending on how it performs thermally, power efficiency and performance wise compared to the Snapdragon, I would have no issue and may prefer an Exynos here in the US. We will have to see how it tests but we should keep and open mind.

Phillthedrill
Phillthedrill
• 21h ago

I'm not sure why that top picture shows the orange color when it's already been debunked as someone made a mock-up color to look like Apple. More for click bait.

Phillthedrill
Phillthedrill
• 21h ago

What sucks the most about Samsung is they've completely gone stagnant and have shown no innovation at all when it comes to bigger batteries and larger sensor cameras. TM Roh at the helm should be fired! All he's about is anything cost saving while they keep the same cost or higher year to year with no difference in cameras.

Truck_driver
Truck_driver
• 19h ago

All news goes for the Ultra model only? Besides the new Pro name, will there be any significant updates for the base model?

thingfuture
thingfuture
• 16h ago
↵Phillthedrill said:

What sucks the most about Samsung is they've completely gone stagnant and have shown no innovation at all when it comes to bigger batteries and larger sensor cameras. TM Roh at the helm should be fired! All he's about is anything cost saving while they keep the same cost or higher year to year with no difference in cameras.

Some other companies have also gone stagnant with their products and have been for a while.

Iskra Petrova
Iskra Petrova
• 13h ago
↵DFranch said:

It seems like they have been predicting the demise of the + version for years. The latest rumor was the edge would replace it for the S26. Yet again the + version is not being cancelled.

Instead, the Edge may be...

https://www.phonearena.com/news/samsung-discontinuing-galaxy-s25-edge-cancelling-galaxy-s26-edge-report_id174921

