Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress

The platform is catching up to Zoom and Teams with the introduction of this feature.

Apps Google
Google Meet logo
Google Meet is stepping up its video call game with new AI-powered makeup features. Now you can choose from 12 different looks to enhance your appearance, from subtle to bold.

Look your best, even on short notice


We've all had those days where a last-minute video call pops up and we're not quite camera-ready. Google Meet's latest feature is here to help with that. They're expanding on their "Touch-up" feature by adding 12 new AI-powered makeup looks.

These aren't your average filters that glitch out the second you move your head. Google says the AI ensures the makeup looks natural and stays put, even if you're sipping your morning coffee or touching your face. You can choose from a range of styles, whether you're going for a polished, professional vibe or something a bit more expressive.

The feature is off by default, but you can easily enable it and select your preferred look on either the web or mobile app. Your choice will even be saved for your next meeting, making it a "set it and forget it" solution for looking your best.

Keeping up with the competition


Image credit — Google

Google isn't the first to the virtual makeup party. Microsoft Teams made a splash when they partnered with Maybelline to offer virtual makeup looks to their enterprise users. Similarly, Zoom has had "Studio Effects" for a while now, allowing users to add eyebrows, lipstick, and other touch-ups.

So, why does this matter? It shows that Google is actively working to keep Meet competitive in a world where video calls are a daily reality for many. For people working from home or in hybrid environments, features like this can be a lifesaver. They offer a quick and easy way to feel more confident and put-together on camera without the hassle of getting fully ready for every single call. It’s a small thing, but it can make a big difference in how you present yourself professionally.

Do you use AI effects in virtual meeting apps, such as virtual backgrounds and filters?

Vote View Result

Genuinely useful


 Image credit — Google

I have to admit, my initial reaction to this was a bit of an eye-roll. If not done right, makeup effects in video calls can sometimes look really bad, cheesy, and even cartoonish. However, from the provided examples (like the images you see above), you can see the presenter touch their face or bring in an object in front of the frame, without the effect breaking. I realize how genuinely useful a feature like this can be. It's not about vanity so much as it is about convenience. For those early morning meetings or days packed with back-to-back calls, being able to click a button and know you look presentable is a huge plus.

That said, you do not have to use this feature at all, and in fact, it is disabled by default. This means that you as the user can enable it and use it as needed. For now, this capability is limited to certain Google Workspace Business and Education tiers and to Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers.


Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
