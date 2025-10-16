Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - You don’t believe speed tests are a measure of T-Mobile’s prowess, and you’re probably right

Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 1d ago

What if one carrier would yield higher speed tests, but only at its fewer towers, while another would yield lower speed tests, but at its far more ubiquitous towers? In other words, what’s the point of achieving higher speeds, but lack signal outside urban areas?

Jeremysdad
Jeremysdad
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Augustine said:

What if one carrier would yield higher speed tests, but only at its fewer towers, while another would yield lower speed tests, but at its far more ubiquitous towers? In other words, what’s the point of achieving higher speeds, but lack signal outside urban areas?

Having higher speeds in those urban areas. Don't none of them fancy city folk really care much about us rural hillbillies, and that's just fine by us. At least here in TN, our rural speeds tend to be fine, with exception given to the blind spots created in the floors of valleys (which we have a lot of), but generally people don't live down there permanently due to flooding issues.Lol

baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Here in Delaware, T-Mobile wins the Download speed tests, hands down. Often hit 1.4Mbps. AT&T or Verzion don't even get close to that.

thingfuture
thingfuture
Arena Apprentice
• 16h ago
↵baldilocks said:

Here in Delaware, T-Mobile wins the Download speed tests, hands down. Often hit 1.4Mbps. AT&T or Verzion don't even get close to that.

1.4Mbps? Are you still connected to 3G?

