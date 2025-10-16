Home Discussions You are here Discussion - You don’t believe speed tests are a measure of T-Mobile’s prowess, and you’re probably right General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 9:13 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Augustine Arena Master • 1d ago ... What if one carrier would yield higher speed tests, but only at its fewer towers, while another would yield lower speed tests, but at its far more ubiquitous towers? In other words, what’s the point of achieving higher speeds, but lack signal outside urban areas? Like Reactions All Quote Jeremysdad Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Augustine said: What if one carrier would yield higher speed tests, but only at its fewer towers, while another would yield lower speed tests, but at its far more ubiquitous towers? In other words, what’s the point of achieving higher speeds, but lack signal outside urban areas? ... Having higher speeds in those urban areas. Don't none of them fancy city folk really care much about us rural hillbillies, and that's just fine by us. At least here in TN, our rural speeds tend to be fine, with exception given to the blind spots created in the floors of valleys (which we have a lot of), but generally people don't live down there permanently due to flooding issues.Lol Like Reactions All Quote baldilocks Arena Master • 1d ago ... Here in Delaware, T-Mobile wins the Download speed tests, hands down. Often hit 1.4Mbps. AT&T or Verzion don't even get close to that. Like Reactions All Quote thingfuture Arena Apprentice • 16h ago ↵baldilocks said: Here in Delaware, T-Mobile wins the Download speed tests, hands down. Often hit 1.4Mbps. AT&T or Verzion don't even get close to that. ... 1.4Mbps? Are you still connected to 3G? Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
What if one carrier would yield higher speed tests, but only at its fewer towers, while another would yield lower speed tests, but at its far more ubiquitous towers? In other words, what’s the point of achieving higher speeds, but lack signal outside urban areas?
Here in Delaware, T-Mobile wins the Download speed tests, hands down. Often hit 1.4Mbps. AT&T or Verzion don't even get close to that.