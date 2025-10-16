Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Why Samsung’s 5,000 mAh battery hasn’t changed in six years, and how Apple finally caught up General Peter Kostadinov • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 10:04 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Please, contact us. shahidili Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... because samsung is a sheep brand and people buy because it's a samsung now not because of what it can do and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks , they have nothing to do with reality, watch some actually live battery drain tests on youtube like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqbHtcNrKo look how vivo with extra 1000mah demolish it and x300 pro just released with extra 500mah battery, samsung is a joke Like 1 Reactions All Quote shahidili Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵shahidili said: because samsung is a sheep brand and people buy because it's a samsung now not because of what it can do and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks , they have nothing to do with reality, watch some actually live battery drain tests on youtube like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqbHtcNrKo look how vivo with extra 1000mah demolish it and x300 pro just released with extra 500mah battery, samsung is a joke ... no article about oppo x9 pro which is also a beast with 7500mah, instead you post dumb samsung articles trying to convince sheeps is fine to have a 5000mah even in 2026 next year Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵shahidili said: because samsung is a sheep brand and people buy because it's a samsung now not because of what it can do and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks , they have nothing to do with reality, watch some actually live battery drain tests on youtube like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqbHtcNrKo look how vivo with extra 1000mah demolish it and x300 pro just released with extra 500mah battery, samsung is a joke ... Not relevant in the US as these phones not support, serviced and in most cases not available here. Samsung may be a joke to you but here Samsung and Apple rule and we love them. Like 3 Reactions All Quote shahidili Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵stferrari said: Not relevant in the US as these phones not support, serviced and in most cases not available here. Samsung may be a joke to you but here Samsung and Apple rule and we love them. ... head up to vivo's reddit, tons are using vivo flagships in US, but yes is not for people afraid to get out their comfort zone, is dangerous, once you try it youll never look at samsung/apple the same again Like Reactions All Quote Jeremysdad Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵shahidili said: because samsung is a sheep brand and people buy because it's a samsung now not because of what it can do and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks , they have nothing to do with reality, watch some actually live battery drain tests on youtube like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqbHtcNrKo look how vivo with extra 1000mah demolish it and x300 pro just released with extra 500mah battery, samsung is a joke ... Not a benchmark, but since I unplugged 9 hours ago, I've achieved over 5.5 hrs of SOT and my battery is at 71%. But please, do go on. Lol 🤣 Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 1d ago ... If a 5,000mAH battery gets the majority of owners through the day, with battery to spare, why would you spend the time, recourses, money & material to increase the battery life? I wish companies would stop with the "bigger is better" nonsense. More megapixels, faster processor, brighter screen, bigger battery, super slim, super light weight. It's all marketing...sadly, people FALL FOR IT. Like 4 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 23h ago ↵shahidili said: no article about oppo x9 pro which is also a beast with 7500mah, instead you post dumb samsung articles trying to convince sheeps is fine to have a 5000mah even in 2026 next year ... Nobody wants a Temu iPhone. Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 23h agoedited ↵MsPooks said: Nobody wants a Temu iPhone. ... This has me rolling! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 23h ago ↵shahidili said: because samsung is a sheep brand and people buy because it's a samsung now not because of what it can do and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks , they have nothing to do with reality, watch some actually live battery drain tests on youtube like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqbHtcNrKo look how vivo with extra 1000mah demolish it and x300 pro just released with extra 500mah battery, samsung is a joke ... "and please stop posting your dumb battery and cameras benchmarks, they have nothing to do with reality"Neither does the battery drain test that you linked. None of these are doing real world scrolling/browsing, making voice calls, video calls or sending SMS & MMS messages & overnight standby time. If these 7,000mAh batteries allow the user to go 2½+ days without a charge then they're worth it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 21h agoedited ↵shahidili said: head up to vivo's reddit, tons are using vivo flagships in US, but yes is not for people afraid to get out their comfort zone, is dangerous, once you try it youll never look at samsung/apple the same again ... A quote from Google AI:While there is no official sale or support of Vivo phones in the United States, some users import them and get them to work on certain carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T. However, this can be difficult, as Vivo has a very small market share in the US, and most carriers will not offer support for these phonesYou are right, importing a Vivo phone and hopeing it initially works and you never have any issues with it as no carrier will even entertain giving you any support if you do is way our of my comfort zone. I get 2 plus days of battery life out of my S25 Ultra (maybe only 1 to 1 and 1/2 a days if I use or for several hours of wireless Android Auto music streaming) and phone cameras are not something I consider overy important (although I am very pleased with the photos i have taken) . There just is no compelling reason for me to take such high risks to solve problems I dont current have. I sm sure you are right they are great phones and I'm happy you love yours. Have a blessed day. 