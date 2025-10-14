iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending

The tablet still packs a punch and is a hot choice for shoppers who want a dependable device but don't want to overspend on the latest models.

In 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 was among the absolute best tablets money can buy. It was part of Samsung’s top-tier slates, making it a force to be reckoned with. Alas, years have passed, and the glory of the Galaxy Tab S9 is nothing but a distant memory. However, there is a good thing here. You can often snatch it at bonkers discounts.

Since it’s an older model, this magnificent slate has started to receive generous price cuts, allowing deal hunters to snatch it at a bargain price. In fact, it’s heavily discounted even at this very moment — at least at the time of writing.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $194 on Amazon!

$194 off (21%)
Amazon is selling the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 for $194 off its price. This allows you to grab a unit for less than $726, which is a solid deal for all the value this tablet offers. It delivers fast performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and will let you enjoy a phenomenal viewing experience with its 11-inch AMOLED display. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Amazon is offering a $194 discount on the 256GB model in Graphite, dropping it below $726. Sure, it’s not the massive $320 discount we saw during October Prime Day, but it’s still a solid deal, especially considering a unit would have set you back about $920 when it was among the top tablets on the market. Furthermore, the device still offers great value for the money, so it's definitely worth getting at its current price on Amazon.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM, it’s still powerful enough to tackle any app you want, including demanding games. And with its vibrant 11-inch AMOLED display, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the go, featuring a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for HDR content. It also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.

If all that’s not enough, its 8,400 mAh battery on deck packs enough juice to last you the whole day without the need to reach out for a charger. Meanwhile, its 45W fast charging can get it from 0 to 100% in only 1 hour and 42 minutes.

We find the Galaxy Tab S9 to be a no-brainer for people who want a fast tablet that will serve them well for years but don’t want to overspend on the latest Galaxy Tab S11 models. So if you fall in this group, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!

