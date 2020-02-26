Verizon Motorola Android

Three intriguing unannounced Motorola phones get a new round of rumored specs

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 26, 2020, 3:48 AM
Three intriguing unannounced Motorola phones get a new round of rumored specs
After focusing almost entirely on fairly conventional budget-friendly mid-rangers arguably delivering great value for its fans' money these past few years, Motorola started thinking outside the box again, technically beating Samsung to the foldable flip phone punch

Of course, the reimagined Razr has an underwhelming specs problem in addition to various apparent durability flaws, but Android power users in love with the Moto brand may not need to wait long for a true flagship from the Lenovo-owned company. This is reportedly codenamed "Burton", most likely heading for Verizon under the Edge+ moniker and also looking at an international release at some point in the not-so-distant future with a rumored One 2020 label.

But that's not the only interesting device Motorola is expected to unveil in the next few weeks, even though the company already took the wraps off the excellent Moto G Power and G Stylus this year. XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has some new info on two handsets possibly named Motorola One Mid and Moto G8 Power Lite in addition to the Motorola Edge+, and without further ado, here's what insiders are expecting right now.

Motorola's first flagship since 2017 will pack a massive battery


Benchmarked almost a month ago with a Snapdragon 865 processor and a generous 12 gigs of memory on deck, the Motorola Edge+ is unlikely to match the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the RAM department with a top-of-the-line 16GB variant. But believe it or not, this unannounced bad boy could pair a slightly smaller 6.67-inch screen than the 6.9-inch beast on Samsung's most state-of-the-art phone yet with a battery exceeding 5,000mAh capacity.


The exact number is unknown at the moment, but it's likely to circle the 5,200mAh mark, topping the already impressive 5,000mAh cell under the hood of the S20 Ultra. The Edge Plus is also tipped to combine a display resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate, which might prove a wiser call than Samsung's 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rate for battery endurance.

All in all, you can definitely expect the Motorola Edge+ to excel in terms of both raw power and autonomy between charges, but it remains to be seen how its dramatically curved ("80% waterfall") design will be received if it pans out.

Motorola One Mid - odd name, decent specs


Apart from the original Motorola One, which was an instantly forgettable mid-end model with humble specifications and an uninspiring design, every later member of this family carried a unique name highlighting a key selling point right off the bat. The One Action comes with an action camera, the One Zoom can do 3x optical zoom, the One Hyper is a fast charging champion, and so on.


Unfortunately, it looks like that tradition is about to end with the Motorola One Mid, which will probably include a decent set of mid-range features and no big differentiators compared to other such devices from other brands. Of course, we don't know the full story here yet, so maybe the handset will stand out from the crowd somehow despite its unusually boring name. 

All we "know" is that a respectable Snapdragon 675 chipset will be coupled with a fairly sizable 4,000mAh battery under the hood of the Motorola One Mid, which is also expected to sport a relatively large 6.53-inch display with a decent resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

Moto G8 Power Lite - huge battery, humdrum processor


If you thought the One Mid name was weird, we're curious to hear your opinions on G8 Power Lite. Basically, this is to the recently unveiled G Power (or G8 Power) what last fall's G8 Play is to the G8 Plus. But for some reason, it's not called the G8 Power Play. Meanwhile, the "regular" Moto G8 is still nowhere to be found.


Confusing branding aside, we're guessing last year's G7 Power proved so successful that Motorola felt compelled to prepare an even cheaper variant of the $250 G(8) Power. This is bound to retain the gargantuan 5,000mAh battery while downgrading the respectable Snapdragon 665 SoC to a far humbler MediaTek Helio P35 silicon. Unfortunately, that makes it unlikely we'll ever see the Moto G8 Power Lite (or G Power Lite) officially released stateside.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

inFla
Reply

1. inFla

Posts: 241; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Over sized, under powered.

posted on 30 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless