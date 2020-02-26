Three intriguing unannounced Motorola phones get a new round of rumored specs









Motorola's first flagship since 2017 will pack a massive battery





Benchmarked almost a month ago with a Snapdragon 865 processor and a generous 12 gigs of memory on deck, the Motorola Edge+ is unlikely to match the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the RAM department with a top-of-the-line 16GB variant. But believe it or not, this unannounced bad boy could pair a slightly smaller 6.67-inch screen than the 6.9-inch beast on Samsung's most state-of-the-art phone yet with a battery exceeding 5,000mAh capacity.









The exact number is unknown at the moment, but it's likely to circle the 5,200mAh mark, topping the already impressive 5,000mAh cell under the hood of the S20 Ultra. The Edge Plus is also tipped to combine a display resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate, which might prove a wiser call than Samsung's 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rate for battery endurance.





All in all, you can definitely expect the Motorola Edge+ to excel in terms of both raw power and autonomy between charges, but it remains to be seen how its dramatically curved ("80% waterfall") design will be received if it pans out.

Motorola One Mid - odd name, decent specs













Unfortunately, it looks like that tradition is about to end with the Motorola One Mid, which will probably include a decent set of mid-range features and no big differentiators compared to other such devices from other brands. Of course, we don't know the full story here yet, so maybe the handset will stand out from the crowd somehow despite its unusually boring name.





All we "know" is that a respectable Snapdragon 675 chipset will be coupled with a fairly sizable 4,000mAh battery under the hood of the Motorola One Mid, which is also expected to sport a relatively large 6.53-inch display with a decent resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

Moto G8 Power Lite - huge battery, humdrum processor













Confusing branding aside, we're guessing last year's G7 Power proved so successful that Motorola felt compelled to prepare an even cheaper variant of the $250 G(8) Power. This is bound to retain the gargantuan 5,000mAh battery while downgrading the respectable Snapdragon 665 SoC to a far humbler MediaTek Helio P35 silicon. Unfortunately, that makes it unlikely we'll ever see the Moto G8 Power Lite (or G Power Lite) officially released stateside.