Moto G8, G8 Power and G Stylus surface in new renders

Motorola's budget G7 line probably generated more interest last year than any of the manufacturer's other phones except for the clamshell Motorola razr . The model that received the most attention from our loyal readers was the Moto G7 Power . The reason for this interest isn't terribly hard to figure out; the 5000mAh capacity battery on the device captivates smartphone users. Combined with a 6.2 -inch LCD display sporting an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1570 (providing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9), the G7 Power can last up to three days on a single charge according to the manufacturer.





The Moto G8 Power will once again spot a 5000mAh capacity battery"



The Moto G8 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1560 HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. While that makes for a tall and thin screen, it won't be as tall and thin as the 21:9 cinematic screen on the Motorola One Vision . The Snapdragon 665 SoC drives the Moto G8 and those who are not enthusiasts need to keep the following in mind: The G8 will feature only 3GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It could offer a triple camera setup on the back (16MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide +2MP Macro) and an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front. A decently sized 4000mAh battery will be included.









The rumored specs for the Moto G8 Power include a 6.36-inch display and the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone should be equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The triple-camera setup includes a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. The phone's piece de resistance is the 5000mAh battery that it will be packing.





All three models will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner hidden in the Motorola batwings logo and come out of the box with Android 10 pre-installed. Considering that all three have a lock screen date of Tuesday, April 3rd, we might expect to see the phones launched on that date. However, this coming April 3rd is a Friday so you might want to take that under consideration.



