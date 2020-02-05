Motorola Android

Moto G8, G8 Power and G Stylus surface in new renders

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 05, 2020, 8:40 PM
Motorola's budget G7 line probably generated more interest last year than any of the manufacturer's other phones except for the clamshell Motorola razr. The model that received the most attention from our loyal readers was the Moto G7 Power. The reason for this interest isn't terribly hard to figure out; the 5000mAh capacity battery on the device captivates smartphone users. Combined with a 6.2-inch LCD display sporting an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1570 (providing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9), the G7 Power can last up to three days on a single charge according to the manufacturer.

Just before January bit the dust, we passed along some renders allegedly showing the Moto G8 for 2020. And today, tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass disseminated via tweet renders of the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G Stylus. Let's start with the latter which will probably provide some dust-stirring competition for the popular LG Stylo 5. The G Stylus could be equipped with a 6.4-inch LCD display sporting a 1080p FHD+ resolution. Under the hood you'll probably find a Snapdragon 665 SoC along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The render reveals that a 48MP camera sits on the back and could be accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP Macro camera for interesting closeups of insects and bugs. A 25MP punch-hole front-facing camera takes care of selfies. Keeping the lights on will be a 4000mAh capacity battery. And don't forget the stylus. 

The Moto G8 Power will once again spot a 5000mAh capacity battery"


The Moto G8 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1560 HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. While that makes for a tall and thin screen, it won't be as tall and thin as the 21:9 cinematic screen on the Motorola One Vision. The Snapdragon 665 SoC drives the Moto G8 and those who are not enthusiasts need to keep the following in mind: The G8 will feature only 3GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It could offer a triple camera setup on the back (16MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide +2MP Macro) and an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front. A decently sized 4000mAh battery will be included.


The rumored specs for the Moto G8 Power include a 6.36-inch display and the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone should be equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The triple-camera setup includes a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. The phone's piece de resistance is the 5000mAh battery that it will be packing.

All three models will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner hidden in the Motorola batwings logo and come out of the box with Android 10 pre-installed. Considering that all three have a lock screen date of Tuesday, April 3rd, we might expect to see the phones launched on that date. However, this coming April 3rd is a Friday so you might want to take that under consideration.

Assuming that Motorola doesn't follow LG and pull out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 exhibition in Barcelona because of the coronavirus, these three models could be introduced on February 23rd. If the Moto G8 Power is on your 2020 wish list, here is some advice. Unless you need the device right away, you will probably be best served by waiting for a deal. The G7 Power was the subject of a number of promotions. The unlocked GSM model with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage has been as low as $170 while the U.S. variant with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage has been offered for free to those switching to Metro by T-Mobile. Verizon has this handset available for 24 monthly payments of $5 with a new line.

Related phones

Moto G8
Motorola Moto G8 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

