Motorola has an even cheaper big-battery phone than the Moto G Power in the works

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 17, 2020, 8:11 AM
Motorola has an even cheaper big-battery phone than the Moto G Power in the works
If there's one device that can defeat last year's battery king, it's probably the hot new Moto G Power, which hasn't gone up for grabs in the US just yet. But we know this bad boy is slated to cost a measly $250 stateside with an absolutely gigantic 5,000mAh cell under the hood, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 665 processor paired with a generous (by mid-range standards) 4GB RAM count.

Interestingly, Motorola has yet to release a lower-cost new phone in the US, despite selling the ultra-affordable Play variants of the G7 and G6 in previous years. Given that it's probably a little late now to expand the Moto G8 Play internationally unveiled last fall, we wouldn't rule out seeing the Moto G Power Lite released stateside at some point in the near future.

The handset, also known as the G8 Power Lite and XT2055-1, is definitely in the works, mind you, swinging by Thailand's Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for standard certification, according to the folks over at MySmartPrice, after doing the same at the Federal Communications Commission in the US a little while ago.

That latter visit does not guarantee a regional release, but the FCC did reveal the device now expected to go official under the Moto G Power Lite moniker is set to pack the same massive 5,000mAh battery as the non-Lite Moto G Power and 2018's G7 Power. It remains to be seen exactly what compromises will be made for this thing to earn its Lite suffix and what kind of price cut those downgrades will lead to.

Keep in mind that this year's Moto G Power is a lot prettier than its predecessor, with a trendy hole punch display in tow, not to mention the screen resolution has also been upgraded, while the number of rear cameras has grown from one to three. The Snapdragon 665 chipset seems like an ideal candidate for a downgrade too, and ironically, if that happens and Motorola goes back to a modest HD screen as well, the G Power Lite could end up lasting even longer on a single charge than the "regular" Moto G Power. 

Of course, nothing's etched in stone just yet (apart from the battery capacity and name confirmed by the FCC and NBTC respectively), but road warriors on tight budgets should keep their ears to the ground for further developments on the Moto G Power Lite speculation front.

Related phones

Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

1 Comment

shafayatsohail
Reply

1. shafayatsohail

Posts: 53; Member since: Jan 14, 2016

Power & Lite??? qhat the fugk!!!

posted on 1 hour ago

