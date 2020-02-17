Motorola has an even cheaper big-battery phone than the Moto G Power in the works









The handset, also known as the G8 Power Lite and XT2055-1, is definitely in the works, mind you, swinging by Thailand's Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for standard certification, according to the folks over at MySmartPrice , after doing the same at the Federal Communications Commission in the US a little while ago.





That latter visit does not guarantee a regional release, but the FCC did reveal the device now expected to go official under the Moto G Power Lite moniker is set to pack the same massive 5,000mAh battery as the non-Lite Moto G Power and 2018's G7 Power . It remains to be seen exactly what compromises will be made for this thing to earn its Lite suffix and what kind of price cut those downgrades will lead to.





Keep in mind that this year's Moto G Power is a lot prettier than its predecessor, with a trendy hole punch display in tow, not to mention the screen resolution has also been upgraded, while the number of rear cameras has grown from one to three. The Snapdragon 665 chipset seems like an ideal candidate for a downgrade too, and ironically, if that happens and Motorola goes back to a modest HD screen as well, the G Power Lite could end up lasting even longer on a single charge than the "regular" Moto G Power.





Of course, nothing's etched in stone just yet (apart from the battery capacity and name confirmed by the FCC and NBTC respectively), but road warriors on tight budgets should keep their ears to the ground for further developments on the Moto G Power Lite speculation front.