Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability









Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power design





Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power specs and standout features







If we have to summarize the specs in one word, it would be “decent”. The Snapdragon 665 is a solid mid-range chip, 4GB of RAM is fine and while the displays aren’t OLED, they will satisfy anyone buying a phone of that class.



Okay, time to spend a moment talking about what gives these two phones a distinct personality.



Moto G Stylus: note-taking on a budget

With its included pen, the Moto G Stylus is meant to rival the likes of



Just like the Note, you can pull out the stylus and write on the display without having to unlock the phone. Don’t expect fancy functions like a camera trigger, however, this stylus is not as smart as the S Pen.



Still, if you’re a fan of digital doodling or prefer hand-written notes, the Moto G Stylus will be happy to settle in your pocket.



Moto G Power: the battery that keeps on giving

The massive 5,000mAh battery of the Moto G Power is perfect for those that spend a lot of time far from power outlets or car chargers.



But what does 5,000mAh mean in more understandable terms? Well, Motorola says it will last you three days of regular use. But if regular use isn’t your thing, then you can stream music for 150 hours or watch TV shows and movies for 27 hours!



If you have to take your angsty teen on a camping trip, this is the phone to keep them from constantly complaining.



One thing we would have liked to see is the fast charging on the Moto G Power bumped to at least 15W. With a battery that size, the 10W charger will still take a while to top it off.



Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power cameras and samples

For budget phones, the new Moto Gs have very comprehensive sets of cameras. Each of them has a regular camera, an ultra-wide-angle one and a macro camera. The exact specs differ and you can see how much below.







The G Stylus is getting the more premium camera assembly with a 48MP sensor with Quad





The “Action Cam” addition to the ultra-wide sensor of the Moto G Stylus comes from the phone’s ability to shoot landscape videos while holding the phone in portrait mode, which is apparently what people do while filming action. We've seen it before on the Moto



Comparison between what a regular camera captures versus an ultra-wide-angle one

While we should take the samples provided by the manufacturer with a grain of salt, it seems like the new Motorola handsets will be perfectly adequate for the everyday camera needs of their users.



Moto G Stylus and G Power price and availability

The new Moto G pair will be released in the US and Canada this spring. The devices will be sold unlocked at all the major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and Walmart.



When it comes to carriers, Verizon and Republic Wireless will have both. Moto G Stylus will also be sold at Metro by T-Mobile, while G Power will be offered by US Cellular, Consumer Cellular and Xfinity Mobile.



And now for the best part: the price. Moto G Stylus starts at $300 and the Moto G Power at only $250 . These two phones are true members of the Moto G family and we’re happy to welcome them.