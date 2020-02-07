Motorola Android Official

Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 07, 2020, 8:00 AM


Motorola has an occasion that requires celebration and it’s doing it by releasing new phones. That’s something more companies should do! What’s the occasion, you ask. Well, Motorola has sold 100 million Moto G smartphones.

That’s no small feat but also not a huge surprise. Moto G phones have consistently offered excellent bang for your buck, and if you want to learn more about the line’s history, check our post about the Moto G evolution.

But back to these brand new devices. There are two of them and one is particularly exciting. For the first time, we’re getting a Moto G phone with a stylus! The other one is Motorola’s next iteration of power-bank-slapped-to-a-display kind of phone, carrying the appropriate Power moniker. We’ll get to their exact specs in a bit, first let’s talk looks.

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power design



There’s really no need to examine the two phones separately, they look almost identical. At the front, both have a 6.4-inch display with a hole for the selfie camera, which appears to have slightly shrunk in size compared to previous Motorola models.

One the back, each device has three cameras to offer, the Moto G Stylus getting laser autofocus on top of that, which helps distinguish it from the G Power. The cameras themselves are somewhat different as well, but more on that later.
Looking at the bottom we see the main difference. The Moto G Power is a thick phone, no way around that. It’s a sacrifice you have to make for that extra-long battery life.

Meanwhile, on the Moto G Stylus you can spot the… ahem… rear end of the stylus itself.
Another thing you’ve probably already noticed on both images is that the two new Moto Gs come with a headphone jack. You can’t take that for granted anymore, so we’re happy to see it in 2020 phones.

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power specs and standout features


Now, when it comes to specs, these phones are no beasts. But no one expects that from a Moto G phone anyway. Still, here’s a quick rundown of what they’re packing:

Spec:Moto G StylusMoto G Power
Display6.4" FHD+ LCD6.4" FHD+ LCD
System chipSnapdragon 665Snapdragon 665
Memory4GB4GB
Storage128GB expandable64GB expandable
Battery4,000mAh5,000mAh
Charging10W rapid charging10W rapid charging
OSAndroid 10Android 10


If we have to summarize the specs in one word, it would be “decent”. The Snapdragon 665 is a solid mid-range chip, 4GB of RAM is fine and while the displays aren’t OLED, they will satisfy anyone buying a phone of that class.

Okay, time to spend a moment talking about what gives these two phones a distinct personality.

Moto G Stylus: note-taking on a budget


With its included pen, the Moto G Stylus is meant to rival the likes of LG Stylo 5 while also being a budget alternative for the Galaxy Note 10. Of course, with a price a few times lower, it can do it only so much, but still, we’re happy to see Motorola trying something different.

Just like the Note, you can pull out the stylus and write on the display without having to unlock the phone. Don’t expect fancy functions like a camera trigger, however, this stylus is not as smart as the S Pen.

Still, if you’re a fan of digital doodling or prefer hand-written notes, the Moto G Stylus will be happy to settle in your pocket.

Moto G Power: the battery that keeps on giving


The massive 5,000mAh battery of the Moto G Power is perfect for those that spend a lot of time far from power outlets or car chargers.

But what does 5,000mAh mean in more understandable terms? Well, Motorola says it will last you three days of regular use. But if regular use isn’t your thing, then you can stream music for 150 hours or watch TV shows and movies for 27 hours!

If you have to take your angsty teen on a camping trip, this is the phone to keep them from constantly complaining.

One thing we would have liked to see is the fast charging on the Moto G Power bumped to at least 15W. With a battery that size, the 10W charger will still take a while to top it off.

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power cameras and samples


For budget phones, the new Moto Gs have very comprehensive sets of cameras. Each of them has a regular camera, an ultra-wide-angle one and a macro camera. The exact specs differ and you can see how much below.

Camera specs:Moto G StylusMoto G Power
Main camera48MP, f1.7, Quad Pixel technology16MP, f1.7
Second camera16MP, f2.2, 117° ultra-wide angle Action Cam8MP, f2.2, 118° ultra-wide angle
Third camera2MP, f2.2, Macro Vision2MP, f2.2, Macro Vision
AutofocusLaserPhase detection


The G Stylus is getting the more premium camera assembly with a 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photography, while the G Power has to settle for a humbler 16MP one.


The “Action Cam” addition to the ultra-wide sensor of the Moto G Stylus comes from the phone’s ability to shoot landscape videos while holding the phone in portrait mode, which is apparently what people do while filming action. We've seen it before on the Moto One Action last year.

Comparison between what a regular camera captures versus an ultra-wide-angle one

The macro lens is something we’re seeing more and more often on smartphones and for good reason. It helps you take some impressive close-up shots, which is perfect for gathering likes on social media.
 

While we should take the samples provided by the manufacturer with a grain of salt, it seems like the new Motorola handsets will be perfectly adequate for the everyday camera needs of their users.

Moto G Stylus and G Power price and availability


The new Moto G pair will be released in the US and Canada this spring. The devices will be sold unlocked at all the major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and Walmart.

When it comes to carriers, Verizon and Republic Wireless will have both. Moto G Stylus will also be sold at Metro by T-Mobile, while G Power will be offered by US Cellular, Consumer Cellular and Xfinity Mobile.

And now for the best part: the price. Moto G Stylus starts at $300 and the Moto G Power at only $250. These two phones are true members of the Moto G family and we’re happy to welcome them.

