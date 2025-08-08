$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers

Verizon may announce a new version of the loyalty discount later this month.

0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon new loyalty discount
Verizon customers haven't quite forgiven the company for attempting to take away loyalty discounts, even though it seems to be reinstating them. Apparently, the return of loyalty discounts isn't enough for customers who have made up their minds to switch to another carrier, which is why the company seems to be planning a better discount campaign.

Verizon is rumored to announce new loyalty discounts in late August. These discounts will be percentage-based and not fixed like the current ones. The rate will be about 10 to 25 percent and will be applied to the whole account.



This will be a replacement for the discounts that are set to end on September 1. The new discounts will reportedly only be for select postpaid customers.

This was reportedly the plan from the get-go, but Verizon's failure to communicate that properly is allegedly costing it customers.

Why are customers finding it hard to forgive Verizon?

Vote View Result


While Verizon hasn't officially said anything about a new version of the famed discount, this rumor has been coming up frequently, so we are inclined to believe there might be some truth to it.

The company is presumably phasing out older promotions as part of a broader strategy to improve plans and service. The company's intention was never to take away discounts, but only to update the way they are determined and implemented.

Verizon customers may have reacted adversely to the notification about the removal of the discount due to other controversial changes announced by the company recently, including the discontinuation of perks, a hike in the activation fee, a rate increase in tablet plans, and an upward revision of other charges.

It's also possible that the removal of discounts was very much part of Verizon's strategy, but the company was forced to backtrack after an alleged customer exodus. After all, Verizon has been losing customers, and it probably can't afford to have another quarter of high churn.

Regardless, the company needs to stop sending mixed signals and clear the air before things get out of hand.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
