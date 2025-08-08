Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers
Verizon may announce a new version of the loyalty discount later this month.
Verizon customers haven't quite forgiven the company for attempting to take away loyalty discounts, even though it seems to be reinstating them. Apparently, the return of loyalty discounts isn't enough for customers who have made up their minds to switch to another carrier, which is why the company seems to be planning a better discount campaign.
This will be a replacement for the discounts that are set to end on September 1. The new discounts will reportedly only be for select postpaid customers.
This was reportedly the plan from the get-go, but Verizon's failure to communicate that properly is allegedly costing it customers.
While Verizon hasn't officially said anything about a new version of the famed discount, this rumor has been coming up frequently, so we are inclined to believe there might be some truth to it.
Verizon customers may have reacted adversely to the notification about the removal of the discount due to other controversial changes announced by the company recently, including the discontinuation of perks, a hike in the activation fee, a rate increase in tablet plans, and an upward revision of other charges.
It's also possible that the removal of discounts was very much part of Verizon's strategy, but the company was forced to backtrack after an alleged customer exodus. After all, Verizon has been losing customers, and it probably can't afford to have another quarter of high churn.
Regardless, the company needs to stop sending mixed signals and clear the air before things get out of hand.
Verizon is rumored to announce new loyalty discounts in late August. These discounts will be percentage-based and not fixed like the current ones. The rate will be about 10 to 25 percent and will be applied to the whole account.
Verizon is seemingly reworking how discounts are calculated and handed out.
The company is presumably phasing out older promotions as part of a broader strategy to improve plans and service. The company's intention was never to take away discounts, but only to update the way they are determined and implemented.
