Motorola Edge (2025) vs Google Pixel 9a: Is a stunning design worth the trade-offs?

Moto Edge (2025) next to Pixel 9a held in hands

Intro


It's officially mid-range battle season, everyone. 

In one corner, we have Motorola's latest Edge (2025), which boasts a stunning design with a respectable triple camera and many AI features on board. It starts at $550 and comes with 256GB of slow storage. 

In the other corner, Google's small but mighty Pixel 9a excels with a faster chip, more capable camera, and much better battery life. This one starts at $500 for 128GB of faster storage. 

Both are vying for the coveted spot in your pocket. Which to pick?

Motorola Edge (2025): get at Motorola

$549 99
The latest Motorola Edge (2025) is available at the official store. The model features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display and a MediaTek 7400 chip. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save with trade-ins.
Buy at Motorola

The Pixel 9a is 10% off at Amazon

$50 off (10%)
Google's latest mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, is 10% off its original price on Amazon. The deal is available on all colors.
Buy at Amazon

Moto Edge (2025) vs Google Pixel 9a differences explained:

PHONE1PHONE2
Larger but lighter and thinner phone with exquisite designSmaller and thicker with plainer design
6.7-inch OLED display w/ 120Hz6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display
Thinner bezelsMuch thicker bezels
Better resistance (IP68/69, MIL-STD-810G)Just IP68 water and dust resistance
Dedicated AI Key No extra buttons available
Single color option (Deep Forest) Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony colors available
MediaTek 7400 chipset, 4nmGoogle Tensor G4, 4nm
256GB UFS 2.2 storage in the base version128GB UFS 3.1 storage in the base version
50MP main + 50MP ultra + 10MP telephoto cameras48MP main + 13MP ultrawide cameras
50MP front camera13MP front camera
5200 mAh battery5100 mAh battery
68W wired, 15W wireless charging23W wired, 7.5W wireless charging
$550 starting price$499 starting price3

6
Motorola Edge (2025)
7
Google Pixel 9a
6.7
6.2
5.1
7.9
4.2
6
6
8
3.8
6
6
4
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
8.2
6.6
5.4
5.1
5.9
6.8
8
6
3.5
7
7
10
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

One's Miss Universe, the other's an ugly duckling minus the happy end


The Motorola Edge (2025) is one of the nicer-looking new mid-range phones released in 2025. Its curved display that gradually slopes towards the rear vegan leather back and the super-light build make this one a phone that you could very well fall in love with from the first touch. 

The Google Pixel 9a is an uglier duckling in comparison, with its style slaving to the "function-over-form" mantra and featuring rather forgettable and unimpressive aesthetics. It is flat on all sides and has some of the thickest bezels we've seen in a while. This one isn't winning any design awards. 
Only the gently sloping camera island breaks the flow of the Motorola's rear. One thing that we should commend Google for is the nearly flush camera assembly: a pretty pleasant surprise in the age of enormous camera islands.

The Moto Edge is definitely the more comfortable phone to use, despite the larger size. That's due to the curved edges, which give off the impression of the phone being much thinner than it actually is. It's also lighter at 181 grams against the Pixel's 186 gr, so certainly nicer to use than the Google mid-ranger. 

Motorola Edge (2025)Google Pixel 9a
Thickness
8 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
Dimensions
161.2 x 73.1		Dimensions
154.7 x 73.2
Weight
181 grams		Weight
186 grams

As mentioned, the Moto Edge boasts a vegan leather back and a thin aluminum frame. The Pixel also has an aluminum frame, but an unapologetically plastic back. Both screens are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. 

A dedicated AI Key is featured on the left side of the Edge; pressing it opens up the Moto AI suite of Perplexity-aided features. No extra buttons on the Pixel. 

In terms of endurance, Motorola makes a clean sweep: the Edge has the highest possible water- and dust-resistance, IP68/69, as well as MIL-STD-810 endurance rating against damage. The Pixel only has an IP68 certification, but that should be more than enough for most people. 


The Motorola Edge (2025) is available in a single green color, called Deep Forest, while Google brings in a lot more variety: the Pixel 9a is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.


In terms of displays, the Motorola Edge has the bigger one: at 6.7 inches, it bests the 6.3-inch OLED display of the Pixel 9a. Both can reach up to 120Hz for the smoothest experience, but the sharpness is just okay on either thanks to the FHD+ resolutions. The curved display of the Motorola also means that you get many reflections on the crest of the curve, which isn't very nice. 

Display Measurements:



In our in-house benchmark tests, the Pixel 9a achieves a much higher peak brightness, but its color accuracy is slightly inferior.

Both have in-display fingerprint scanners, which are mostly similar in accuracy and speed.  

Performance and Software

Triumph for the Pixel 9a


The MediaTek 7400 chip ticks inside the Motorola Edge (2025), and by all means, it's a very humble chip that fails to impress in anything. Can't really compete against the flagship-grade Tensor G4 inside the Pixel. 

Motorola Edge (2025)Google Pixel 9a
Chip
MediaTek Dimensity 7400		Chip
Google Tensor G4
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
8/256GB

UFS 2.2 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB

LPDDR5X
UFS 3.1 storage

The Pixel totally dominates the Motorola in terms of overall performance. 

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)1085
Google Pixel 9a1687
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)3056
Google Pixel 9a4385
View all


In our Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Edge fails to make a dent on the Pixel's dominance in both single- and multi-core tests. 

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)1016
Google Pixel 9a2625
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)982
Google Pixel 9a2124
View all

The 3DMark graphics benchmark reveals an even wider rift in performance between the two phones: the Pixel dominates the graphics tests, leaving the Moto Edge far behind and establishing itself as the mid-range phone for gamers to consider. 

There's 8GB of RAM on both phones. The Motorola comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the Pixel 9a boasts 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the base version. Which to get: a large pool of slow storage, or a small pool of fast storage? You decide, but for regular usage, the extra storage space might be useful.

Camera

This dual camera performs better


The Motorola Edge (2025) comes with three cameras at the back; it has gained a proper telephoto in comparison with its predecessor. The main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras use 50MP sensors, while the telephoto is a 10MP one with 3X optical zoom. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is less impressive in terms of hardware, with a 48MP main and a 13MP ultrawide camera. However, it successfully beats the Motorola in our in-house camera test, which uses controlled scenes to gauge the capabilities of each camera. 

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Edge (2025) 130 137 71 19 25 22
Google Pixel 9a 134 143 73 22 28 20
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Edge (2025) 130 122 63 16 24 19
Google Pixel 9a 134 126 67 19 25 14
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


The Pixel achieves a total score of 134 points, which is enough to beat the Moto Edge's 130 points. The Pixel dominates in the still photo test, with the capabilities of the two phones mostly evened out in the video-recording test. 

Main Camera



Few differences here. The Motorola loses big time in terms of sharpness and detail, while the Pixel 9a beats it in dynamic range as well. The Edge also boasts more saturated colors, which isn't very true-to-life, but the Pixel's too gloomy look isn't ideal, either. 



Zoom Quality




At the Motor Edge's native 3X zoom, sharpness is fine, but we can see oversharpening start to creep in. The Pixel does a better job at its 2X digital zoom shooting mode. 



At 8X, which is the maximum zoom for the Pixel, the Motorola Edge delivers slightly better image quality. 

Ultra-wide Camera



The Motorola shoots very decent ultrawide shots, with good dynamic range but slightly oversaturated colors, once again. The Pixel is more natural and grounded in reality. 

Selfies



Both take good selfies, with decent colors, albeit too heavy on the contrast, but good overall. 

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

The Pixel 9a takes better videos, with better dynamics and less oversharpening; detail is lacking on the Motorola phone. The stabilization is slightly better on the Pixel, too. It's also worth mentioning the Moto Edge doesn't let you switch to the ultrawide camera once you've started taking a 4K video with the main camera. 

Battery Life and Charging

Pixel for the win


Coming with a 5,200mAh battery, you'd think that the Motorola Edge would beat the Pixel 9a by a slight margin; after all, it only has a 5,100mAh battery. In reality, however, things are different: it's the Pixel that totally beats the Motorola phone

The Google mid-ranger beats the Edge in all three of our custom battery tests, achieving a battery life estimate of eight hours and eleven minutes against the Motorola's six hours and 45 minutes. 

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Edge (2025)
5200 mAh
 6h 45min 16h 8min 9h 20min 9h 41min
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Edge (2025)
5200 mAh
 0h 53min Untested 70% Untested
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Charging-wise, it's the Edge's turn to beat the Pixel. With its 68W wired charging, it takes just 53 minutes to fully charge. The Pixel 9a takes 102 minutes to charge, so nearly twice as long. 


Audio Quality and Haptics


In terms of audio, it's difficult to point out a winner. Both have issues, but generally sound lively and loud, with no distortion at higher volume levels. 

Haptics are okay on both. The vibration is precise, but not too strong, and it lacks the commanding presence of a premium haptic engine like on the iPhone. But, for the price point, the vibration feedback is okay

Specs Comparison



Moto Edge (2025) Google Pixel 9a
Size and Weight
161.2 x 73.1 x 8 mm
181 gr		Size and Weight
154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm
186 gr
Display
6.7-inch
OLED
120Hz		Display
6.3-inch
OLED
120Hz  
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm)		Processor
Google Tensor G4 (4nm)
Versions
8/256GB for $550 		Versions
8/128GB for $500
8/256GB for $600
Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
50MP ultra-wide, f/2.0
10MP F2.0 telephoto 3X

50MP front 		Cameras
48MP main, f/1.7
13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

12MP front
Battery
5,200 mAh		Battery
5,100 mAh
Charging
68W wired
15W wireless		Charging
23W wired
7.5W wireless

Which one should you buy?



Overall, it's a toss-up between these two mid-rangers.

The Motorola Edge is more affordable and comes with 256GB of storage, albeit a slower one. It also has a much better design, faster charging, and is more comfortable to use. But it comes with lackluster performance and Motorola's software support policy means you get only two years of software updates, which isn't enough. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is a different beast. It's an unsightly phone with crude design language, but aces just about any major area, like battery life, performance, battery life, and display brightness. It's also a bit more affordable, starting at $499 for 128GB, but an extra $100 will get you 256GB of storage that's faster than the one on the Moto Edge. 

Overall, if you focus on the looks alone, get the Motorola Edge (2025). In any other case, it's the Pixel 9a's world we're living in. 
