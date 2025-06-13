Motorola Edge (2025) vs Google Pixel 9a: Is a stunning design worth the trade-offs?

Intro





It's officially mid-range battle season, everyone.





In one corner, we have Motorola's latest Edge (2025), which boasts a stunning design with a respectable triple camera and many AI features on board. It starts at $550 and comes with 256GB of slow storage.





In the other corner, Google's small but mighty Pixel 9a excels with a faster chip, more capable camera, and much better battery life. This one starts at $500 for 128GB of faster storage.





Both are vying for the coveted spot in your pocket. Which to pick?





Design and Display Quality

One's Miss Universe, the other's an ugly duckling minus the happy end









The Motorola Edge (2025) is one of the nicer-looking new mid-range phones released in 2025. Its curved display that gradually slopes towards the rear vegan leather back and the super-light build make this one a phone that you could very well fall in love with from the first touch.





The Google Pixel 9a is an uglier duckling in comparison, with its style slaving to the "function-over-form" mantra and featuring rather forgettable and unimpressive aesthetics. It is flat on all sides and has some of the thickest bezels we've seen in a while. This one isn't winning any design awards.

Only the gently sloping camera island breaks the flow of the Motorola's rear. One thing that we should commend Google for is the nearly flush camera assembly: a pretty pleasant surprise in the age of enormous camera islands.





The Moto Edge is definitely the more comfortable phone to use, despite the larger size. That's due to the curved edges, which give off the impression of the phone being much thinner than it actually is. It's also lighter at 181 grams against the Pixel's 186 gr, so certainly nicer to use than the Google mid-ranger.









As mentioned, the Moto Edge boasts a vegan leather back and a thin aluminum frame. The Pixel also has an aluminum frame, but an unapologetically plastic back. Both screens are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass.

A dedicated AI Key is featured on the left side of the Edge; pressing it opens up the Moto AI suite of Perplexity-aided features. No extra buttons on the Pixel.





In terms of endurance, Motorola makes a clean sweep: the Edge has the highest possible water- and dust-resistance, IP68/69, as well as MIL-STD-810 endurance rating against damage. The Pixel only has an IP68 certification, but that should be more than enough for most people.









The Motorola Edge (2025) is available in a single green color, called Deep Forest, while Google brings in a lot more variety: the Pixel 9a is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.







In terms of displays, the Motorola Edge has the bigger one: at 6.7 inches, it bests the 6.3-inch OLED display of the Pixel 9a . Both can reach up to 120Hz for the smoothest experience, but the sharpness is just okay on either thanks to the FHD+ resolutions. The curved display of the Motorola also means that you get many reflections on the crest of the curve, which isn't very nice.



Display Measurements:







In our in-house benchmark tests, the Pixel 9a achieves a much higher peak brightness, but its color accuracy is slightly inferior.





Both have in-display fingerprint scanners, which are mostly similar in accuracy and speed.







Performance and Software

Triumph for the Pixel 9a









The MediaTek 7400 chip ticks inside the Motorola Edge (2025), and by all means, it's a very humble chip that fails to impress in anything. Can't really compete against the flagship-grade Tensor G4 inside the Pixel.









The Pixel totally dominates the Motorola in terms of overall performance.





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 1085 Google Pixel 9a 1687 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 3056 Google Pixel 9a 4385 View all



In our Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Edge fails to make a dent on the Pixel's dominance in both single- and multi-core tests.

In our Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Edge fails to make a dent on the Pixel's dominance in both single- and multi-core tests.



GPU Performance

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 1016 Google Pixel 9a 2625 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 982 Google Pixel 9a 2124 View all





The 3DMark graphics benchmark reveals an even wider rift in performance between the two phones: the Pixel dominates the graphics tests, leaving the Moto Edge far behind and establishing itself as the mid-range phone for gamers to consider.





There's 8GB of RAM on both phones. The Motorola comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the Pixel 9a boasts 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the base version. Which to get: a large pool of slow storage, or a small pool of fast storage? You decide, but for regular usage, the extra storage space might be useful.



Camera This dual camera performs better



The Motorola Edge (2025) comes with three cameras at the back; it has gained a proper telephoto in comparison with its predecessor. The main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras use 50MP sensors, while the telephoto is a 10MP one with 3X optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is less impressive in terms of hardware, with a 48MP main and a 13MP ultrawide camera. However, it successfully beats the Motorola in our in-house camera test, which uses controlled scenes to gauge the capabilities of each camera.

PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Edge (2025) 130 137 71 19 25 22 Google Pixel 9a 134 143 73 22 28 20 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Edge (2025) 130 122 63 16 24 19 Google Pixel 9a 134 126 67 19 25 14 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



The Pixel achieves a total score of 134 points, which is enough to beat the Moto Edge's 130 points. The Pixel dominates in the still photo test, with the capabilities of the two phones mostly evened out in the video-recording test.



Main Camera

Few differences here. The Motorola loses big time in terms of sharpness and detail, while the Pixel 9a beats it in dynamic range as well. The Edge also boasts more saturated colors, which isn't very true-to-life, but the Pixel's too gloomy look isn't ideal, either.

Few differences here. The Motorola loses big time in terms of sharpness and detail, while the Pixel 9a beats it in dynamic range as well. The Edge also boasts more saturated colors, which isn't very true-to-life, but the Pixel's too gloomy look isn't ideal, either.

< Moto Edge 1X Pixel 9a 1X >



Zoom Quality

< Moto Edge 3X Pixel 9a 2X >



At the Motor Edge's native 3X zoom, sharpness is fine, but we can see oversharpening start to creep in. The Pixel does a better job at its 2X digital zoom shooting mode.



< Moto Edge 8X Pixel 9a 8X >



At 8X, which is the maximum zoom for the Pixel, the Motorola Edge delivers slightly better image quality.

Ultra-wide Camera

< Moto Edge Pixel 9a >

The Motorola shoots very decent ultrawide shots, with good dynamic range but slightly oversaturated colors, once again. The Pixel is more natural and grounded in reality.



Selfies

< Moto Edge Pixel 9a >

Both take good selfies, with decent colors, albeit too heavy on the contrast, but good overall.



Video Quality



Pixel 9a takes better videos, with better dynamics and less oversharpening; detail is lacking on the Motorola phone. The stabilization is slightly better on the Pixel, too. It's also worth mentioning the Moto Edge doesn't let you switch to the ultrawide camera once you've started taking a 4K video with the main camera.

Battery Life and Charging Pixel for the win









Coming with a 5,200mAh battery, you'd think that the Motorola Edge would beat the Pixel 9a by a slight margin; after all, it only has a 5,100mAh battery. In reality, however, things are different: it's the Pixel that totally beats the Motorola phone .





The Google mid-ranger beats the Edge in all three of our custom battery tests, achieving a battery life estimate of eight hours and eleven minutes against the Motorola's six hours and 45 minutes.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Edge (2025) 5200 mAh 6h 45min 16h 8min 9h 20min 9h 41min Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Edge (2025) 5200 mAh 0h 53min Untested 70% Untested Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Charging-wise, it's the Edge's turn to beat the Pixel. With its 68W wired charging, it takes just 53 minutes to fully charge. The Pixel 9a takes 102 minutes to charge, so nearly twice as long.



Charging-wise, it's the Edge's turn to beat the Pixel. With its 68W wired charging, it takes just 53 minutes to fully charge. The Pixel 9a takes 102 minutes to charge, so nearly twice as long.





Audio Quality and Haptics





In terms of audio, it's difficult to point out a winner. Both have issues, but generally sound lively and loud, with no distortion at higher volume levels.





Haptics are okay on both. The vibration is precise, but not too strong, and it lacks the commanding presence of a premium haptic engine like on the iPhone. But, for the price point, the vibration feedback is okay





Specs Comparison













Which one should you buy?









Overall, it's a toss-up between these two mid-rangers.





The Motorola Edge is more affordable and comes with 256GB of storage, albeit a slower one. It also has a much better design, faster charging, and is more comfortable to use. But it comes with lackluster performance and Motorola's software support policy means you get only two years of software updates, which isn't enough.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is a different beast. It's an unsightly phone with crude design language, but aces just about any major area, like battery life, performance, battery life, and display brightness. It's also a bit more affordable, starting at $499 for 128GB, but an extra $100 will get you 256GB of storage that's faster than the one on the Moto Edge.



