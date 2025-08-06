$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

OnePlus 13 becomes a hot summer pick with the latest deal at the official store

The phone is one of the best on the market and can be yours for up to $200 off with this deal.

A close-up of the OnePlus 13.
It's truly a great time to be a OnePlus fan in the market for a new phone. Not only can you get the flagship-ish OnePlus 13R for up to $150 off at the official store, but you can also save $70 on the affordable OnePlus Nord N30 and score a free pair of wired earbuds in the process.

However, regardless of how awesome these deals are, you'll go straight for the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13. And we're 100% sure about that. How so? Well, firstly, because it's the best OnePlus phone money can buy right now, and secondly, because it can be yours for up to $200 off—plus a free case—making it an absolute bargain.

OnePlus 13: Save up to $200 with a trade-in!

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
Grab the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13 for $100 off at the official store. Use coupon code HOTSUMMER" at checkout. In addition, trade in your old phone to save up to an extra $100. You can also score a free case. The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos and is just unmissable right now. So, don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus


By using promo code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, you can cut $100 off the price of this beauty. And if you have an old phone you don't need, you can trade it in with OnePlus to save up to an additional $100.

But not just the deal is tempting—the OnePlus 13 definitely has a lot to offer in return. Since it was made to rival big dogs like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro, it delivers stellar performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Meanwhile, its 50 MP main camera takes gorgeous photos with high detail and vibrant colors.

It also lets you enjoy a phenomenal viewing experience on the go, thanks to a beautiful 6.8-inch OLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and HDR support. Of course, we can't forget to mention that it sports a massive 6,000mAh battery, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. If that's not enough, it supports 80W fast charging, which fills the tank in just 43 minutes. And yes, you even get a charger in the box, which is unbelievable, considering how rarely phones come with charging bricks nowadays.

All in all, we find the OnePlus 13 to be a must-have, especially at up to $200 off. So if it fits the bill for you too, don't miss out and get one for less today!
