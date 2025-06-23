Save up to an overwhelming $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy right now!
Is the 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra still worth taking into consideration in 2025? Well, why not? After all, the Tab S11 Ultra hasn't been unveiled yet (and I highly doubt it will go official at the next big Unpacked event in a couple of weeks), and last year's Tab S10 Ultra is not that much better than its predecessor.
It is however significantly pricier, normally costing $1,200 and up and rarely dropping below the $999.99 mark in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. The Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, can be had for as little as $699.99 if you hurry... and don't have a problem meeting a pretty simple special requirement.
We're talking about an obligatory My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, the former of which only costs $49.99 a year while giving you full access to many exclusive deals like this one and the Google Pixel Tablet promotion I literally just told you about.
If you find this condition too inconvenient, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can still be yours for $799.99 after an instant $400 discount from a $1,199.99 list price with absolutely no strings attached.
Despite its advanced age, the S Pen-wielding 14.6-inch colossus on sale here delivers undeniably amazing bang for your 700 or 800 bucks. That Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is just as sharp as it is massive, mind you, the battery is fittingly large and thus guaranteed to keep the Tab S9 Ultra going all day between fast 45W charges, not to mention the super-premium design with a robust combination of aluminum and glass materials and a razor-thin 5.5mm profile.
The much more expensive Tab S10 Ultra, in case you're wondering, looks almost identical to this deeply discounted bad boy on the outside while packing an only slightly more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip under its hood. Virtually no other key specs have been changed by Samsung for its flagship tablet between 2023 and 2024, making the older generation a no-brainer purchase at its drastically reduced new price.
