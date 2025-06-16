Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Motorola Edge (2025) vs Motorola Edge (2024): Is the new Edge a hit or a miss?

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge (2025) vs Motorola Edge (2024): Is the new Edge a hit or a miss?

Intro


Motorola is pretty much done with its annual device refresh, and one of the more intriguing devices is its latest Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger that's waging war on the Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e, and the Galaxy A56 (which is soon coming to the US). 

This here, however, is not your regular annual upgrade: the Edge has scored quite a few changes in comparison with last year's phone, greatly improving the value. 

Should you upgrade, or are you still good to go with the older Edge?

Motorola Edge (2025)

6.7-inch
Triple camera
5200 mAh
8GB
$949 at Apple

Motorola Edge (2024)

6.6-inch
Dual camera
5000 mAh
8GB
$949 at Apple

Motorola Edge (2025) vs Motorola Edge (2024) differences explained:

Motorola Edge (2025)Motorola Edge (2024)
Larger and heavier phone with exquisite designSlightly more compact device
6.7-inch OLED display w/ 120Hz6.6-inch 144Hz OLED display
4500-nit brightness1300-nit brightness
Better resistance (IP68/69, MIL-STD-810G)Just IP68 water and dust resistance
Dedicated AI Key Customizable key on the 
Single color option (Deep Forest) Black color
MediaTek 7400 chipset, 4nmSnapdragon 7s Gen 2, 4nm
50MP main + 50MP ultra + 10MP telephoto cameras50MP main + 13MP ultrawide cameras
50MP front camera32MP front camera
5200 mAh battery5000 mAh battery
$550 starting priceSame $550 starting price at launch

6
Motorola Edge (2025)
6.6
Motorola Edge (2024)
6.7
6.2
5.1
7.9
4.2
6
6
8
3.8
6
6
4
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
7.4
6.6
5.3
8.6
3.4
5.9
8
8
6.3
7
7
4
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Even better design language

The new Edge (2025) comes forward with a pretty lovely design language, inspired by the range's signature curved styling that also gives the "Edge" name. 

Using a super-smooth and premium-feeling vegan leather back, a thin aluminum frame, and a curved Gorilla Glass screen, the Motorola Edge (2025) is one of the better-designed mid-range devices of 2025, beating most of its rivals in terms of look and feel. 

The older Edge also employs the same general design language. It has a slightly smaller screen, as well as slightly thicker bezels. 

The new Edge is slightly taller, wider, and heavier in comparison with its predecessor, but both devices feel extremely comfortable to use and handle. Either one feels way more compact than it actually is.

Motorola Edge (2025)Motorola Edge (2024)
Thickness
8.6 mm
Thickness
7.2 mm
Dimensions
152.8 x 72		Dimensions
146.9 x 70.5
Weight
Around 200 grams		Weight
162 grams

While both phones have customizable buttons on the top upper-left side of the frame, these serve different purposes. The Edge (2025) boasts a dedicated AI Key, used to launch the Moto AI suite of features on the device. This button is not customizable. Meanwhile, the older phone boasts a customizable key that lets you map different features to it.

In terms of resistance against the elements, the new Moto is simply better. It comes with the highest water- and dust-resistance available: IP68/69, which ensures protection against submersion as well as strong water pulse jets from any direction. There's also military-grade MIL-STD-810 shock resistance, which should give you a peace of mind about the phone's resistance. At the same time, the previous Edge has only IP68 in tow, so not nearly as resistant, but that shouldn't be that much of a concern in regular everyday life. 

The Moto Edge (2025) is available in a muted green Deep Forest color, while the older Edge only came in Black.

Another minor difference between the two devices is in the display section. Motorola has graced the new Edge with a 6.7-inch screen, a small improvement over the 6.6-inch display found on the Motorola Edge (2024). Unfortunately, both displays are curved and therefore exhibit tons of reflections at the crest of their curves, which is detrimental to the overall user experience.

Other than that, both are using FHD+ OLED panels, with the newer Edge boasting a slightly denser screen with higher PPI, but you will be hard-pressed to notice a difference with the naked eye. In terms of refresh rate, we are actually looking at a slight downgrade: the older phone boasted 144Hz, while its successor can only reach 120Hz. Still smooth, though.

Display Measurements:



As per our in-house tests, it's the newer Motorola that's slightly brighter and more color-accurate. However, the minimum brightness is very poor on both, you will feel that when using your phone at very low light. 

Performance and Software

Two humble phones

The Motorola Edge (2025) is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, which is a humble 4nm chipset fit for a humble mid-ranger. However, humble as it is, it still delivers a slight improvement in the performance in comparison with its predecessor, which carries the even humbler Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. 

Both devices feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage in their base version. That's great, but what's not great is the UFS 2.2 speed of it, which is super-slow in this day and age and definitely doesn't add up to the overall speediness of the phone. Still, it's a pair of $550 phones. 

Phone1Phone2
Chip
Google Tensor G5		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)1085
Motorola Edge(2024)897
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)3056
Motorola Edge(2024)2758
View all


As per our tests, the Motorola Edge (2025) definitely beats its predecessor in overall performance in both the Geekbench single- and multi-core tests. Yet, don't get fooled: neither phone is a spectacular performer, so you will have to deal with modest performance and some slight hiccups when pushing the hardware close to its limits.  

Recommended Stories

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)1016
Motorola Edge(2024)799
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Edge(2025)982
Motorola Edge(2024)734
View all

The new Motorola delivers an equally improved graphics performance in comparison with the older Edge. 

Camera

One extra camera is great

Motorola has greatly changed the camera setup with the Motorola Edge (2025). 

The main camera on both remains the same, a 50MP unit with an F1.8 aperture and a modest 1/1.56" size, but the ultrawide has been upgraded from a 13MP one to a 50MP unit, which is a major improvement. 

But wait, there's more––while the older Edge had just two cameras, the new has scored a dedicated 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, which is a great addition to an affordable mid-ranger. It's a humble camera with a small 1/3.94" sensor, but regardless, having a dedicated zoom lens is a major boon to the overall utility.

And it seems zoom is one of the things that helps the new Moto Edge achieve a better score than its predecessor. 

In our dedicated camera score test, the older phone delivers slightly better results in both the still photo and videography tests. The difference is small and could probably be traced to the different image processing algorithms that either chipset delivers. 

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Edge (2025) 130 137 71 19 25 22
Motorola Edge (2024) 133 143 76 22 25 19
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Edge (2025) 130 122 63 16 24 19
Motorola Edge (2024) 133 124 65 21 24 15
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


Despite the lower score, we'd totally take the new Motorola Edge for the added versatility thanks to the telephoto zoom camera. 

Here are some camera samples taken by the Moto Edge (2025):

Moto Edge (2025) camera samples



Battery Life and Charging

Minor upgrades

The Motorola Edge (2025) carries a slightly larger 5,200mAh battery in comparison with its predecessor, which "only" carried a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Sadly, despite the increase, it appears that the Snapdragon chip on the older model was slightly more efficient, so it achieved better results in our dedicated battery tests. 

The Moto Edge (2024) achieves a battery life estimate of seven hours and 23 minutes, while the newer model is roughly half-an-hour worse at six hours and 45 minutes. The biggest gap between the two models is in the standard browsing test, where the older Motorola achieves a significantly better result. Still, the new Edge takes one back in our dedicated gaming test, where it lasts around 40 minutes longer in comparison. 

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Edge (2025)
5200 mAh
 6h 45min 16h 8min 9h 20min 9h 41min
Motorola Edge (2024)
5000 mAh
 7h 23min 17h 41min 10h 49min 8h 57min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Edge (2025)
5200 mAh
 0h 53min Untested 70% Untested
Motorola Edge (2024)
5000 mAh
 0h 39min Untested 86% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Both phones support up to 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. 

It's the older phone that charges faster, though: the Moto Edge (2024) takes only 40 minutes for a full charge, which is noticeably faster than the 53-minute charge time that the Edge (2025) achieves. 

Specs Comparison



Moto Edge (2025) Motorola Edge (2024)
Size and Weight
161.2 x 73.1 x 8 mm
181 gr		Size and Weight
159.6 x 72 x 8.1 mm
174 gr
Display
6.7-inch
OLED
120Hz		Display
6.6-inch
OLED
144Hz  
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm)		Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)
Versions
8/256GB for $550 		Versions
8/256GB for $550
Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
50MP ultra-wide, f/2.0
10MP F2.0 telephoto 3X

50MP front 		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

32MP front
Battery
5,200 mAh		Battery
5,000 mAh
Charging
68W wired
15W wireless		Charging
68W wired
15W wireless

Which one should you buy?


Should you upgrade? Well, if you remember, that's the question we vowed to answer in the beginning, but sadly, we can't give an answer without context. 

If you're using the older Motorola Edge (2024), you might not gain much by upgrading. Sure, the new device is better-designed and has one extra camera, but it isn't as optimized, and the battery life and charging times aren't improved. 

If you're coming from an older Motorola, definitely consider upgrading to the Motorola Edge (2025) though, it's a good-value phone only hampered by its mid-range chip. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
The tablet that makes the iPad Pro M4 look overpriced
The tablet that makes the iPad Pro M4 look overpriced
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore
Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition

Latest News

This new Threads feature could change how people post about TV shows and games
This new Threads feature could change how people post about TV shows and games
Hall-of-Fame leaker disseminates images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 line
Hall-of-Fame leaker disseminates images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 line
Close-up photography could be getting a major upgrade with the Google Pixel 10
Close-up photography could be getting a major upgrade with the Google Pixel 10
The most powerful Android gaming tablet has a new name and a release date
The most powerful Android gaming tablet has a new name and a release date
New OnePlus 15 details from leaker indicate OnePlus has divorced its imaging partner
New OnePlus 15 details from leaker indicate OnePlus has divorced its imaging partner
Watch out WhatsApp users, ads are coming!
Watch out WhatsApp users, ads are coming!

Related Content

Motorola Edge (2025) vs Google Pixel 9a: Is a stunning design worth the trade-offs?
Motorola Edge (2025) vs Google Pixel 9a: Is a stunning design worth the trade-offs?
Motorola Edge (2025) review: Lookin' good, feelin' slow
Motorola Edge (2025) review: Lookin' good, feelin' slow
Motorola Edge (2024) vs Google Pixel 8a: It's hard to beat the Android king
Motorola Edge (2024) vs Google Pixel 8a: It's hard to beat the Android king
Motorola Edge (2024) Review: A safe and boring update to Motorola's mid-range phone
Motorola Edge (2024) Review: A safe and boring update to Motorola's mid-range phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless