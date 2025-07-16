Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
The Motorola Edge (2025) finally gets a sweet discount at the official store

The Motorola Store is finally giving you a discount on its latest mid-range phone, the Motorola Edge (2025).

A person holds the Motorola Edge (2025), showcasing its rear design.
Seeking a decent Motorola phone from 2025 at lower prices? Well, the Motorola Store is finally offering its latest Edge (2025) at lower prices! The device is going for $50 off, a discount only Best Buy currently matches. In case you missed it, Amazon had the same promo during its Prime Day sale, but it was only available for Prime members.

The Motorola Edge (2025) is $50 off

$499 99
$549 99
$50 off (9%)
Motorola's latest Edge is finally receiving a discount at the official store. Right now, you can get the model for $50 off. However, you can unlock an additional discount by providing an eligible device trade-in. Get yours and save.
Buy at Motorola

Get the Motorola Edge (2024) for $250 off

$299 99
$549 99
$250 off (45%)
If you don't want to pay too much for your next mid-range Motorola phone, consider the Edge (2024). Right now, this model is available for $250 off its original price, offering even more value for money.
Buy at Motorola

While this is indeed a rare deal, the Android phone was previously available at an even higher discount at Best Buy. Last month, for instance, the device was briefly offered for $100 off, which remains its highest price cut so far.

If you're not willing to cough up $499.99 for the latest Edge model, consider last year's mid-ranger. This one is available for $250 off, which brings it to only $299.99.

But what's so awesome about the Motorola Edge (2025)? Firstly, it features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a decent brightness for comfortable outdoor use. While it's not the best-looking touchscreen, it's still more than adequate for its asking price.

Under the hood, the Android phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which handles daily tasks with ease. However, as we've pointed out in our Motorola Edge (2025) review, this might not be the best choice for power users. If you're looking for more horsepower without paying a much higher price, the OnePlus 13R is a great alternative.

In terms of camera performance, the new Edge delivers decent photos for casual use, but it's no camera king. It features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera on the rear. Rounding things out is a 50MP selfie camera.

Add a 5,200mAh battery with 68W wired charging support to the equation, and you've got a pretty good mid-range phone. Sure, it doesn't particularly stand out, but the Motorola Edge (2025) is still a perfectly suitable choice for undemanding users. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $50.

