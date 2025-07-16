The Motorola Edge (2025) finally gets a sweet discount at the official store
The Motorola Store is finally giving you a discount on its latest mid-range phone, the Motorola Edge (2025).
Seeking a decent Motorola phone from 2025 at lower prices? Well, the Motorola Store is finally offering its latest Edge (2025) at lower prices! The device is going for $50 off, a discount only Best Buy currently matches. In case you missed it, Amazon had the same promo during its Prime Day sale, but it was only available for Prime members.
While this is indeed a rare deal, the Android phone was previously available at an even higher discount at Best Buy. Last month, for instance, the device was briefly offered for $100 off, which remains its highest price cut so far.
But what's so awesome about the Motorola Edge (2025)? Firstly, it features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a decent brightness for comfortable outdoor use. While it's not the best-looking touchscreen, it's still more than adequate for its asking price.
In terms of camera performance, the new Edge delivers decent photos for casual use, but it's no camera king. It features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera on the rear. Rounding things out is a 50MP selfie camera.
Add a 5,200mAh battery with 68W wired charging support to the equation, and you've got a pretty good mid-range phone. Sure, it doesn't particularly stand out, but the Motorola Edge (2025) is still a perfectly suitable choice for undemanding users. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $50.
If you're not willing to cough up $499.99 for the latest Edge model, consider last year's mid-ranger. This one is available for $250 off, which brings it to only $299.99.
Under the hood, the Android phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which handles daily tasks with ease. However, as we've pointed out in our Motorola Edge (2025) review, this might not be the best choice for power users. If you're looking for more horsepower without paying a much higher price, the OnePlus 13R is a great alternative.
