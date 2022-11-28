Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain





But that was (at least in part) due to the arguably excessive $250 price point initially announced in the fall of 2019 and revised down to $200 by the time Microsoft's first-ever in-house true wireless earbuds finally became ready to fill the ears of their earliest adopters.

If this is the main reason why you had trouble considering a purchase of these... very unique-looking buds, you might be delighted to see both Amazon and Best Buy offer a presumably limited-time and totally unprecedented $109 Cyber Monday discount.





That equates to a massive 55 percent slashed off the aforementioned (amended) $199.99 list price, making the Graphite-coated Surface Earbuds competitive in a head-to-head battle against the likes of the second-gen non-Pro AirPods and Galaxy Buds 2





Samsung's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are still cheaper , mind you, but although the Surface Earbuds don't come with any form of noise cancellation on deck, their "immersive" sound is (largely) praised in most Amazon and Best Buy customer reviews while the battery life is objectively great, delivering up to 7 hours of uninterrupted music and jumping to a combined 24-hour rating when also taking the bundled charging case into consideration.





Microsoft's true wireless earbuds to date are without a doubt best used alongside a Surface Duo, Pro, or Laptop, further helping you to stay productive wherever you go with "innovative" 365 experiences.




