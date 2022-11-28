Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a product you probably don't think a lot about these days and very few of you included on your holiday shopping lists this year. Formally unveiled more than three years ago and commercially released in 2020, the Surface Earbuds were never viewed as "serious" rivals to the mainstream success of Apple's industry-leading AirPods or Samsung's extensive family of Galaxy Buds for every budget.
But that was (at least in part) due to the arguably excessive $250 price point initially announced in the fall of 2019 and revised down to $200 by the time Microsoft's first-ever in-house true wireless earbuds finally became ready to fill the ears of their earliest adopters.
If this is the main reason why you had trouble considering a purchase of these... very unique-looking buds, you might be delighted to see both Amazon and Best Buy offer a presumably limited-time and totally unprecedented $109 Cyber Monday discount.
That equates to a massive 55 percent slashed off the aforementioned (amended) $199.99 list price, making the Graphite-coated Surface Earbuds competitive at last in a head-to-head battle against the likes of the second-gen non-Pro AirPods and Galaxy Buds 2.
- These are all of the best Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals available for a limited time.
Samsung's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are still cheaper, mind you, but although the Surface Earbuds don't come with any form of noise cancellation on deck, their "immersive" sound is (largely) praised in most Amazon and Best Buy customer reviews while the battery life is objectively great, delivering up to 7 hours of uninterrupted music and jumping to a combined 24-hour rating when also taking the bundled charging case into consideration.
Microsoft's only true wireless earbuds to date are without a doubt best used alongside a Surface Duo, Pro, or Laptop, further helping you to stay productive wherever you go with "innovative" 365 experiences.
Of course, you can also easily pair these bad boys with Android handsets and iPhones, but unless you're a hardcore Microsoft fan, it's still pretty hard to justify a purchase over the aforementioned AirPods 2 or Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the costlier AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro.
Things that are NOT allowed: