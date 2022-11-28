Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Cyber Monday phone deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain

Deals Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Here's a product you probably don't think a lot about these days and very few of you included on your holiday shopping lists this year. Formally unveiled more than three years ago and commercially released in 2020, the Surface Earbuds were never viewed as "serious" rivals to the mainstream success of Apple's industry-leading AirPods or Samsung's extensive family of Galaxy Buds for every budget.

But that was (at least in part) due to the arguably excessive $250 price point initially announced in the fall of 2019 and revised down to $200 by the time Microsoft's first-ever in-house true wireless earbuds finally became ready to fill the ears of their earliest adopters.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Graphite
$109 off (55%)
$90 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Graphite
$109 off (55%)
$90 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

If this is the main reason why you had trouble considering a purchase of these... very unique-looking buds, you might be delighted to see both Amazon and Best Buy offer a presumably limited-time and totally unprecedented $109 Cyber Monday discount.

That equates to a massive 55 percent slashed off the aforementioned (amended) $199.99 list price, making the Graphite-coated Surface Earbuds competitive at last in a head-to-head battle against the likes of the second-gen non-Pro AirPods and Galaxy Buds 2.


Samsung's kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are still cheaper, mind you, but although the Surface Earbuds don't come with any form of noise cancellation on deck, their "immersive" sound is (largely) praised in most Amazon and Best Buy customer reviews while the battery life is objectively great, delivering up to 7 hours of uninterrupted music and jumping to a combined 24-hour rating when also taking the bundled charging case into consideration.

Microsoft's only true wireless earbuds to date are without a doubt best used alongside a Surface Duo, Pro, or Laptop, further helping you to stay productive wherever you go with "innovative" 365 experiences. 

Of course, you can also easily pair these bad boys with Android handsets and iPhones, but unless you're a hardcore Microsoft fan, it's still pretty hard to justify a purchase over the aforementioned AirPods 2 or Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the costlier AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless