Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While some US retailers have already kicked off a number of outstanding Cyber Monday 2022 sales... that are not actually scheduled to last until Monday and others seem to be merely replacing the marketing labels of their still-active Black Friday deals, Walmart is today vastly improving one of its very solid early holiday promotions from a couple of weeks back.
This is still labeled as a Black Friday 2022 offer, mind you, so it could well go away at the end of the day... or get a limited-time Cyber Monday extension in short supply. Either way, you should probably hurry and place your online order as soon as possible if you'd like to spend a measly $49 on a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with a... divisive design.
The Galaxy Buds Live, of course, are not Samsung's latest (or greatest) AirPods Pro alternatives for Android and iOS users, having seen daylight all the way back in 2020 with a $149 price tag attached to their name.
But with most other top Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals this year setting you back $90 and up after substantial discounts of their own, the company's hardcore fans on tight budgets may well be inclined to overlook the advanced age of these puppies in order to keep their holiday spending to an absolute minimum.
Obviously, age is just a number for a product of this sort that offers premium sound performance, excellent battery life, crystal clear calls, and flawless connectivity with both Android handsets and iPhones in addition to top-notch active noise cancellation.
That still leaves the... unusual shape of the Galaxy Buds Live as a potential deal breaker from both a fashion and comfort standpoint, but at only 49 bucks, you shouldn't have a lot of issues learning to live with those (arguably minor) compromises.
Believe it or not, there's a way to save even more, although it does involve a trade-in that can reduce Samsung's current $79.99 list price to as little as $39.99.
