Microsoft Surface Earbuds release date has apparently been locked
European retailers claim that the Microsoft Earbuds are ready for showtime
The report largely focuses on Europe, but given that the Surface Earbuds hit FCC a few days back, we can surmise that they will be released in both the U.S. and Europe at the same time. Word is, the earphones are coming on May 6, which means we should be seeing them in about two weeks' time.
When Microsoft first revealed the Surface Earbuds, it said they will cost $249, putting them in the premium category. However, it seems like the accessories will be comparatively cheaper in Europe, as the report claims that they will cost 199 Euros in the continent, which is around $215. Sure, that’s not a huge markdown, but it still makes Microsoft’s debut hearables a tad bit more affordable than the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Powerbeats Pro.
The wireless earbuds can pair with Windows 10 computers and smartphones and can work with any platform. For ease of use, they feature touch sensors, that can be helpful for navigating calls and audio.
What can potentially set the Surface Earbuds apart from competing devices from Apple and Samsung is their emphasis on business-centric features such as controlling PowerPoint presentations with a swipe on the touch area, text dictation into apps, and real-time captions, which can also be translated into over 60 languages. They also promise excellent voice quality, noise-cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life, making them just about as good as any rival product on the market. The chunky design can be a bit divisive though, but Microsoft insists that it’s essential for comfortable wear.
The report also implies that Microsoft may announce a new Surface Earbuds color variant when they finally hits the shelves next month.