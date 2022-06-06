Apple's Beats sees explosive growth as AirPods reign continues in Q1

Cheap wireless earphones are where it’s at right now

Samsung and Apple primarily compete in the premium earphones segment, but it seems that most of the recent growth is happening in the sub-$50 category that’s dominated by other brands like JBL and Skullcandy.This growing trend contributed to the fall in the average selling price of wireless earphones in Q1 2022 — it dropped from $153 in Q1 2021 to $144 in Q1 2022 — although there’s a chance it could reverse in the coming months.As Canalys notes, cheaper earphones are likely to be the first to feel the shock of rising costs and inflation. Demand in this segment could drop off sooner too, as people on tighter budgets reign in their spending quicker.To sustain current shipment levels, Canalys speculates that some brands may try to target niche segments such as wireless fitness earphones and true wireless headphones for gamers.