Microsoft Outlook has been routing data to Japan for years

A baffling bug has been causing Microsoft Outlook's requests to example.com to be answered by two servers in Japan.

Microsoft
Imagine that you set up an Outlook account where you let it autoconfigure the email settings for you, only for it to stall or run into an error. You’ll shrug it off and enter those details manually. However, in the background, Microsoft Outlook has just sent data to two addresses in Japan without anyone knowing.

This is real and it has been happening since at least February of 2020.

Microsoft Outlook rerouting example.com traffic


A baffling new investigation has revealed that Microsoft’s Autodiscover has been erroneously bouncing around traffic meant for example.com to two real addresses in Japan. To put it more accurately, whenever Outlook would send requests to example.com, two servers in Japan would receive them instead. This is something that should never happen.

That domain is reserved for documentation and testing, somewhere test requests are sent by developers so that they’re not part of real production traffic. It was made so that these requests could be made there instead of to real addresses on the web.

But that’s not what Microsoft Outlook has been doing, and no one is clear on exactly what caused this.

What happened to your credentials?




Fortunately, this weird routing error does not seem to have led to any malicious acts. The data that was being routed to servers owned by Sumitomo Electric was usually just a temporary placeholder.

There are no indications that this was a hack, and neither is there reason to believe that the rerouted data was used to access real credentials of Outlook users. Credentials could theoretically have been exposed, but it doesn’t seem like any malicious actors noticed this problem during the six years that it has been happening.

What do you think caused Outlook to route traffic to Japan?


Why this happened in the first place is unclear. It appears Microsoft’s internal servers were getting confused for some reason and kept mishandling traffic meant for example.com. As of now, Microsoft has implemented a block preventing further traffic from being directed towards Sumitomo Electric’s servers, but a real solution can’t be devised until the cause is located.

The internet is a fragile house of cards


I think that this serves as another reminder of just how much of a fragile house of cards the internet really is.

We don’t like to think about it of course, but the recent Cloudflare outage served as a warning, and so does this issue with Microsoft Outlook. While this didn’t lead to anything dangerous, it once again showed us how long major problems could go undetected deep inside the complex infrastructure of the web.

Abdullah Asim
