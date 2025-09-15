The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again
Once again, Amazon is offering a pretty tempting promo on the Marshall Willen II.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for signature Marshall audio in an ultra-compact form factor? The Willen II is just the one to pick! Right now, this compact portable Bluetooth speaker is down by 23%, landing it at just under $100 from its original $130 asking price. In case you’re wondering, that brings it to its best price in 2025.
Right off the bat, we should point out that this isn’t the first time Marshall’s compact speaker has dropped to about $100. But since it hasn’t received a more substantial price cut, we think this promo is more than worth checking out.
Like most options on the market, it’s also quite durable. The unit supports IP67, so a little rain or dust on your adventures won’t slow it down. On top of that, it features a fastening strap, allowing you to attach it to your belt or just dangle it from your backpack.
Factor in the built-in microphone and the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, and you’ve got a fantastic little Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there are more affordable 10W options out there, but with its premium-looking design, excellent sound, and long battery life, the Marshall Willen II certainly stands out. And now, you can get it for 23% off its original price. Don’t waste time and grab one before the Amazon promo expires.
Right off the bat, we should point out that this isn’t the first time Marshall’s compact speaker has dropped to about $100. But since it hasn’t received a more substantial price cut, we think this promo is more than worth checking out.
Beyond the small size that makes it effortless to carry around on your adventures, what’s so awesome about the Marshall II? For starters, it delivers excellent sound. While it’s too tiny to fill a large crowd, you can easily set it on a park bench and enjoy it while chatting with friends.
Like most options on the market, it’s also quite durable. The unit supports IP67, so a little rain or dust on your adventures won’t slow it down. On top of that, it features a fastening strap, allowing you to attach it to your belt or just dangle it from your backpack.
A major highlight here is the battery life. Although tiny, the Willen II offers 17+ hours of playtime, which is an impressive result however you look at it. Plus, with fast charging support, you get up to 5.5 hours of music from a quick 20-minute top-up.
Factor in the built-in microphone and the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, and you’ve got a fantastic little Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there are more affordable 10W options out there, but with its premium-looking design, excellent sound, and long battery life, the Marshall Willen II certainly stands out. And now, you can get it for 23% off its original price. Don’t waste time and grab one before the Amazon promo expires.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
15 Sep, 2025The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again
12 Sep, 2025Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart
10 Sep, 2025The bass-heavy JBL Xtreme 3 is now way more attractive at 33% off
27 Aug, 2025The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen just got even cheaper on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: