Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again

Once again, Amazon is offering a pretty tempting promo on the Marshall Willen II.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Marshall Willen II in cream on a dusty-like surface, with dust surrounding it.
Looking for signature Marshall audio in an ultra-compact form factor? The Willen II is just the one to pick! Right now, this compact portable Bluetooth speaker is down by 23%, landing it at just under $100 from its original $130 asking price. In case you’re wondering, that brings it to its best price in 2025.

Marshall Willen II: now 23% off at Amazon

$30 off (23%)
The Marshall Willen II might be small, but it offers excellent audio. The model also stands out with a built-in microphone and long battery life. The best part about it? You can save 23% on one at Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should point out that this isn’t the first time Marshall’s compact speaker has dropped to about $100. But since it hasn’t received a more substantial price cut, we think this promo is more than worth checking out.

Beyond the small size that makes it effortless to carry around on your adventures, what’s so awesome about the Marshall II? For starters, it delivers excellent sound. While it’s too tiny to fill a large crowd, you can easily set it on a park bench and enjoy it while chatting with friends.

Like most options on the market, it’s also quite durable. The unit supports IP67, so a little rain or dust on your adventures won’t slow it down. On top of that, it features a fastening strap, allowing you to attach it to your belt or just dangle it from your backpack.

A major highlight here is the battery life. Although tiny, the Willen II offers 17+ hours of playtime, which is an impressive result however you look at it. Plus, with fast charging support, you get up to 5.5 hours of music from a quick 20-minute top-up.

Factor in the built-in microphone and the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, and you’ve got a fantastic little Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there are more affordable 10W options out there, but with its premium-looking design, excellent sound, and long battery life, the Marshall Willen II certainly stands out. And now, you can get it for 23% off its original price. Don’t waste time and grab one before the Amazon promo expires.

The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
180 stories
15 Sep, 2025
The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again
12 Sep, 2025
Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart
10 Sep, 2025
The bass-heavy JBL Xtreme 3 is now way more attractive at 33% off
27 Aug, 2025
The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen just got even cheaper on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless