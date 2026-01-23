Marshall Major V drop below $90, becoming a steal as long as you can live without one feature

Marshall Major V: Save 47% on Amazon! $80 off (47%) Amazon is selling the Marshall Major V in Black at a massive 47% discount, dropping these fellas below $90. As proper Marshall headphones, they deliver great sound and offer over 100 hours of battery life. That said, they don't have ANC on board. Nevertheless, they are still a great buy, so if lacking active noise cancelling isn't an issue for you, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Should you get the Marshall Major V with this deal, though? I believe you should, as long as you’re willing to make one compromise. In true Marshall fashion, these puppies deliver crisp vocals, though the treble can feel a bit piercing at higher volumes. Still, casual listeners who want thumping bass paired with plenty of detail will likely love this default sound signature. But even if you don't like how these sound, you can tailor them to your taste via the EQ feature in their Marshall Bluetooth companion app.On top of their good sound, they also pack industry-leading battery life, delivering over 100 hours of playtime on a full charge. And for the times you need a quick top-up, 15 minutes of fast charging provides you with another 15 hours of music. They even feature wireless charging and a new customizable M-button, which is impressive given the price.That said, you’ve probably noticed that I didn’t mention what the battery life is with ANC turned on. Well, that’s because they don’t actually have active noise canceling, which is a bummer, I know.Nevertheless, I still think these cans are worth considering. For under $90, you get headphones that sound exceptional, have a sleek design, and boast a phenomenal battery life. And I honestly think they are worth every penny at this price. Therefore, if not having ANC isn’t an issue for you, I urge you to act quickly and grab a set of Marshall Major V for $80 off their usual price on Amazon now while the deal is still up for grabs!