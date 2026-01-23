Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Marshall Major V drop below $90, becoming a steal as long as you can live without one feature

The headphones are absolutely worth considering, especially with 100-hour battery life.

Looking for affordable headphones with good sound? Amazon is offering a bonkers 47% discount on the Marshall Major V, dropping the Black model below the $90 mark. And this means you now have a sweet opportunity to enjoy Marshall’s signature sound and save $80 in the process.

As proper Marshall headphones, they deliver great sound and offer over 100 hours of battery life. That said, they don't have ANC on board. Nevertheless, they are still a great buy, so if lacking active noise cancelling isn't an issue for you, don't miss out!
Should you get the Marshall Major V with this deal, though? I believe you should, as long as you’re willing to make one compromise. In true Marshall fashion, these puppies deliver crisp vocals, though the treble can feel a bit piercing at higher volumes. Still, casual listeners who want thumping bass paired with plenty of detail will likely love this default sound signature. But even if you don't like how these sound, you can tailor them to your taste via the EQ feature in their Marshall Bluetooth companion app.

On top of their good sound, they also pack industry-leading battery life, delivering over 100 hours of playtime on a full charge. And for the times you need a quick top-up, 15 minutes of fast charging provides you with another 15 hours of music. They even feature wireless charging and a new customizable M-button, which is impressive given the price.

That said, you’ve probably noticed that I didn’t mention what the battery life is with ANC turned on. Well, that’s because they don’t actually have active noise canceling, which is a bummer, I know.

Nevertheless, I still think these cans are worth considering. For under $90, you get headphones that sound exceptional, have a sleek design, and boast a phenomenal battery life. And I honestly think they are worth every penny at this price. Therefore, if not having ANC isn’t an issue for you, I urge you to act quickly and grab a set of Marshall Major V for $80 off their usual price on Amazon now while the deal is still up for grabs!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15655 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
