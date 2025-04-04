Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Lenovo is quietly killing it in the US tablet market, and both Samsung and Apple need to step it up

Between Google's Pixel 9a delay and Samsung's reported Galaxy S25 Edge delay, I can totally understand if even those of you who religiously follow the latest mobile tech news here on PhoneArena missed the recent announcements of a few products that are not delayed.

I'm talking about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus, which Samsung finally unveiled this week ahead of a commercial US debut next week, but more importantly, the Lenovo Tab and Idea Tab Pro you can already buy stateside. 

Why are Lenovo's newest mid-range Android giants more important than the two Galaxy Tabs that probably set a new world record for leaked information prior to an official launch? Because they're better. And because they strengthen a feeling I've been sensing for quite some time now.

Lenovo > Samsung


Before you ask, no, I haven't had the chance to try out the just-released Lenovo Tab or Idea Tab Pro yet. But I've actually owned multiple Lenovo tablets over the years (which I always purchased with my own money), so I feel relatively safe in assuming these devices will perform out in the real world about as well as their specs suggest on paper.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$389 99
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

With that in mind, I can't help but wonder why on earth Samsung is planning to charge $650 and up for the 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ when the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is priced at a far more reasonable $390. Is 0.4 inches of extra screen real estate truly worth 260 bucks?

Surely not, especially when Lenovo's hot new budget-friendly colossus manages to beat the Tab S10 FE Plus in the display refresh rate technology department 144 to 90Hz while somehow also squeezing a slightly bigger battery into a lighter and only slightly thicker body. And here's the cherry on top of the Idea Tab Pro's irresistible value cake - its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor is faster than the Exynos 1580 inside Samsung's latest super-plus-sized Fan Edition device.


Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ does look prettier at first glance, and yes, Samsung's long-term software support remains unrivaled in the Android landscape (save for Google, of course). But Lenovo is vowing to deliver two major OS upgrades to the Idea Tab Pro, which feels like a perfectly acceptable number for the sub-$400 market segment. Not great, not terrible.

Even the $200 Lenovo Tab is guaranteed to receive both Android 15 and Android 16 promotions... eventually, which is arguably enough to keep the $500 Galaxy Tab S10 FE at bay in terms of bang for your buck. Of course, that comparison is not entirely fair, but the $220 and up Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is also pretty hard to recommend for cash-strapped tablet buyers right now.

Recommended Stories
Besides, if you start considering older products as well, you have to also take a look at the Lenovo Tab Plus, which normally costs $290 and up but is fairly easy to find at hefty discounts in multiple variants these days. Then you've also got the high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus, which are currently available for $490 and $600 respectively with some specs and features the Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo can't really come close to.

Bottom line, Lenovo's US tablet portfolio very clearly wipes the floor with Samsung's Galaxy Tab family today, and yes, I refuse to even acknowledge the existence of the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra due to their obscene prices. There's nothing those two Android "super-flagships" can do that the $600 Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus cannot do, and incredibly enough, that $600 buys you both a keyboard and a stylus in addition to the 12.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with no less than 16GB RAM on deck. How does Lenovo do it?

Can Lenovo go after Apple too?


In sales numbers, probably not. In fact, Lenovo is still behind Samsung too on that front (at least at a global level), and because radical consumer behavior changes take time, I expect that hierarchy to remain the same for the foreseeable future.

But more traditional iPad buyers should definitely consider the Lenovo-made alternatives mentioned above, especially if you can't afford Apple's iPad Pro beasts, which are objectively difficult to rival in raw power and even overall functionality and versatility.


The new M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 are also significantly faster than the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, but their repetitive designs and otherwise unremarkable spec sheets clearly create a perfect opportunity for adventurous (and not-that-devoted) Apple fans to try something new.

The Idea Tab Pro, mind you, is only a little costlier than the boring A16-based iPad 11 (2025), and with a stylus included in its $389.99 list price, it's pretty obvious which of the two delivers considerably more value... and excitement.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
