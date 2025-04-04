Lenovo is quietly killing it in the US tablet market, and both Samsung and Apple need to step it up

not









Why are Lenovo's newest mid-range Android giants more important than the two Galaxy Tabs that probably set a new world record for leaked information prior to an official launch? Because they're better. And because they strengthen a feeling I've been sensing for quite some time now.

Before you ask, no, I haven't had the chance to try out the just-released Lenovo Tab or Idea Tab Pro yet. But I've actually owned multiple Lenovo tablets over the years (which I always purchased with my own money), so I feel relatively safe in assuming these devices will perform out in the real world about as well as their specs suggest on paper.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $389 99 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo





when the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is priced at a far more reasonable $390. Is 0.4 inches of extra screen real estate truly worth 260 bucks? With that in mind, I can't help but wonder why on earth Samsung is planning to charge $650 and up for the 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ when the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is priced at a far more reasonable $390. Is 0.4 inches of extra screen real estate truly worth 260 bucks?

Surely not, especially when Lenovo's hot new budget-friendly colossus manages to beat the Tab S10 FE Plus in the display refresh rate technology department 144 to 90Hz while somehow also squeezing a slightly bigger battery into a lighter and only slightly thicker body. And here's the cherry on top of the Idea Tab Pro's irresistible value cake - its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor is faster than the Exynos 1580 inside Samsung's latest super-plus-sized Fan Edition device.









Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ does look prettier at first glance, and yes, Samsung's long-term software support remains unrivaled in the Android landscape (save for Google, of course). But Lenovo is vowing to deliver two major OS upgrades to the Idea Tab Pro, which feels like a perfectly acceptable number for the sub-$400 market segment. Not great, not terrible.





Android 15 and Android 16 promotions... eventually, which is arguably enough to keep the $500 at bay in terms of bang for your buck. Of course, that comparison is not entirely fair, but the $220 and up Even the $200 Lenovo Tab is guaranteed to receive bothandpromotions... eventually, which is arguably enough to keep the $500 Galaxy Tab S10 FE at bay in terms of bang for your buck. Of course, that comparison is not entirely fair, but the $220 and up Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is also pretty hard to recommend for cash-strapped tablet buyers right now.



and a stylus in addition to the 12.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with no less than 16GB RAM on deck. How does Lenovo do it? Bottom line, Lenovo's US tablet portfolio very clearly wipes the floor with Samsung's Galaxy Tab family today, and yes, I refuse to even acknowledge the existence of the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra due to their obscene prices. There's nothing those two Android "super-flagships" can do that the $600 Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus cannot do, and incredibly enough, that $600 buys you both a keyboarda stylus in addition to the 12.7-inchpowerhouse with no less than 16GB RAM on deck. How does Lenovo do it?

Can Lenovo go after Apple too?





In sales numbers, probably not. In fact, Lenovo is still behind Samsung too on that front (at least at a global level ), and because radical consumer behavior changes take time, I expect that hierarchy to remain the same for the foreseeable future.





But more traditional iPad buyers should definitely consider the Lenovo-made alternatives mentioned above, especially if you can't afford Apple's iPad Pro beasts, which are objectively difficult to rival in raw power and even overall functionality and versatility.













considerably more value... and excitement. The Idea Tab Pro, mind you, is only a little costlier than the boring A16-based iPad 11 (2025) , and with a stylus included in its $389.99 list price, it's pretty obvious which of the two deliversmore value... and excitement.