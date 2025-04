The budget Lenovo Tab Plus delivers stellar sound at a discount on Amazon

Android tablet

The Amazon Spring Sale might have finished, but some tablet promos are still available at the e-commerce giant. Take the Lenovo Tab Plus , for example. The 8/256GB version of this budgetcontinues to sell for 18% off, landing it just under the $250 mark. So, if you want excellent audio and decent performance without paying a premium price, consider this option.Although the Tab Plus was cheaper at the official store last month, it currently sells at its full retail price. We found no ongoing promos at Best Buy, either. The same goes for Walmart, meaning Amazon is the only store that gives you a decent discount on the ~$305 Android 14 slate. Hurry up and save while you can because the tempting promo could vanish at any time.As you might imagine, given its affordable asking price, this Lenovo tablet doesn't come with a high-end OLED display. However, it offers a pretty decent visual experience with its 11.5-inch 90Hz 2K display. We found the brightness levels aren't sufficient for comfortable outdoor use, but the touchscreen is perfectly legible indoors. You can learn more about our impressions in our Lenovo Tab Plus review Performance is quite adequate considering the model's asking price, too. It features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chip inside, which handles daily tasks and light multitasking effortlessly. Of course, if you want superb horsepower, you'd have to increase your budget and get one of the best Android tablets instead.One area where the Tab Plus truly shines is audio quality. The slate comes with an impressive set of speakers — eight — tuned with Dolby Atmos, delivering exceptional sound quality. You can even adjust its audio with an equalizer, which is a nice extra.Add an adjustable kickstand with 175-degree flexibility and an 8,600 mAh battery with 45W fast charging to this wonderful package, and you've got a budget champ. And now that it's available for 18% off its original price on Amazon, it's all the more exciting. Get yours and save while the promo is live.