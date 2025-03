The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ keep on leaking and now someone even found it on sale

Galaxy Tab S10

You can already buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Tab S10 FE+ here https://t.co/2hHoAQLP5n — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 28, 2025





This latest leak confirms a suite of competitive specs that put these tablets directly up against major players like Apple's iPad Air and Google's



Galaxy Tab S10 FE: - 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate

- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor

- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash

- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera

- Dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support

- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB

- 8,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging

- IP68 dust and water resistance



Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: - 13.1-inch WQXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate

- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor

- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash

- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera

- Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB

- 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging

- IP68 dust and water resistance



Based on current exchange rates, direct conversions suggest U.S. pricing would hover around $624 for the base 128GB Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S10 FE, increasing to approximately $732 for the 5G variant. The larger Tab S10 FE+ would start near $808 for Wi-Fi and around $916 for the 5G variant. However, these are straightforward conversions and official U.S. prices could vary to remain competitive against other leading tablets.



Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE andFE+ have made another surprise appearance—this time already on sale at Austrian retailer Hartlauer , even before an official announcement from Samsung. The listings reveal European pricing for both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, offering solid clues about what we can expect globally.Hartlauer lists theFE starting at €579 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, going up around €679.95 for the 5G option. An extra €100 gets you double the storage at 256GB. Its larger counterpart, theFE+, starts at €749.95 for 128GB Wi-Fi and climbs to €849.95 for the 5G variant, with another €100 bump for additional storage.