Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ keep on leaking and now someone even found it on sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets
Images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ have made another surprise appearance—this time already on sale at Austrian retailer Hartlauer, even before an official announcement from Samsung. The listings reveal European pricing for both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, offering solid clues about what we can expect globally.


Hartlauer lists the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starting at €579 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, going up around €679.95 for the 5G option. An extra €100 gets you double the storage at 256GB. Its larger counterpart, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, starts at €749.95 for 128GB Wi-Fi and climbs to €849.95 for the 5G variant, with another €100 bump for additional storage.

Screenshot of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus for sale in Austria
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are already on sale at this Austrian retailer. | Image credit — Hartlauer


This latest leak confirms a suite of competitive specs that put these tablets directly up against major players like Apple's iPad Air and Google's Pixel Tablet. Samsung’s FE tablets typically offer premium experiences at more accessible price points, and the Tab S10 FE series seems to follow that trend.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specifications listed on the sales page:

Galaxy Tab S10 FE:

- 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate
- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor
- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash
- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera
- Dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support
- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB
- 8,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging
- IP68 dust and water resistance

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+:

- 13.1-inch WQXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate
- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor
- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash
- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera
- Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB
- 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging
- IP68 dust and water resistance

Based on current exchange rates, direct conversions suggest U.S. pricing would hover around $624 for the base 128GB Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S10 FE, increasing to approximately $732 for the 5G variant. The larger Tab S10 FE+ would start near $808 for Wi-Fi and around $916 for the 5G variant. However, these are straightforward conversions and official U.S. prices could vary to remain competitive against other leading tablets.

Recommended Stories
Samsung’s FE tablets historically blend affordability with near-flagship capabilities, and with specs like IP68 water resistance and powerful Exynos processors, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series appears to maintain this reputation. The upgraded displays, robust batteries, and camera improvements suggest that these tablets could comfortably handle both productivity tasks and multimedia experiences, setting expectations high for their official release.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless