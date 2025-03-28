The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ keep on leaking and now someone even found it on sale
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ have made another surprise appearance—this time already on sale at Austrian retailer Hartlauer, even before an official announcement from Samsung. The listings reveal European pricing for both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, offering solid clues about what we can expect globally.
Samsung’s FE tablets historically blend affordability with near-flagship capabilities, and with specs like IP68 water resistance and powerful Exynos processors, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series appears to maintain this reputation. The upgraded displays, robust batteries, and camera improvements suggest that these tablets could comfortably handle both productivity tasks and multimedia experiences, setting expectations high for their official release.
You can already buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Tab S10 FE+ here https://t.co/2hHoAQLP5n— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 28, 2025
Hartlauer lists the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starting at €579 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, going up around €679.95 for the 5G option. An extra €100 gets you double the storage at 256GB. Its larger counterpart, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, starts at €749.95 for 128GB Wi-Fi and climbs to €849.95 for the 5G variant, with another €100 bump for additional storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are already on sale at this Austrian retailer. | Image credit — Hartlauer
Galaxy Tab S10 FE:- 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate
- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor
- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash
- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera
- Dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support
- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB
- 8,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging
- IP68 dust and water resistance
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+:- 13.1-inch WQXGA+ LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate
- Samsung Exynos 1580 4nm Octa-Core Processor
- 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash
- 12 MP ultra-wide front camera
- Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Storage options: 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 2TB
- 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging
- IP68 dust and water resistance
Based on current exchange rates, direct conversions suggest U.S. pricing would hover around $624 for the base 128GB Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S10 FE, increasing to approximately $732 for the 5G variant. The larger Tab S10 FE+ would start near $808 for Wi-Fi and around $916 for the 5G variant. However, these are straightforward conversions and official U.S. prices could vary to remain competitive against other leading tablets.
