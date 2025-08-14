$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Lenovo Tab M11 is my favorite everyday tablet, especially at $80 off

If you're after an everyday tablet that checks a lot of boxes and doesn't cost too much, consider the Lenovo Tab M11.

Lenovo Tab M11 on a white background.
When I see a tablet that nails everyday use without the fluff — Netflix, browsing, light apps — I take notice. The Lenovo Tab M11 fits that bill perfectly, and right now it’s going for just $119.99 at the Lenovo Store. This is $80 off the usual $199.99 price for a device that hits the budget sweet spot.

Get the Lenovo Tab M11 for $80 off

$119 99
$199 99
$80 off (40%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is a fantastic pick for budget tablet buyers. Right now, the device is going for $80 off its original price, making it way more affordable than usual. Get it now and save while it lasts.
Buy at Lenovo

Now, clearly, I’m not talking about the 128GB variant here. Instead, you’re getting the base 4/64GB model, which is still a pretty solid pick for everyday entertainment. For one thing, the Galaxy Tab A9+, which is in the same price range, is currently going for about $156, so you’re getting a better value with the Lenovo tablet.

If you ask me, it’s not just the super-sweet asking price that makes this fella worth a look. It features an 11-inch display, giving you enough screen space for a comfortable viewing experience without being too bulky to handle. With WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution and an adequate 90Hz refresh rate, it gives you great visuals for the price.

Lenovo also added four speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos to this Android tablet, so you get immersive audio for movies and shows. It’s not going to outshine premium models like the iPad Pro M4 or Samsung models, but it still provides pretty good sound for its asking price.

Another thing I like about this device is the performance. Its Helio G88 chip handles daily tasks without any hiccups, making this bad boy perfect for users who don’t need the extra bells and whistles. That said, users looking for more horsepower might want to consider a mid-range or high-end option, as this buddy doesn’t exactly crush the benchmark tests.

Factor in the 7,040mAh battery with up to 10 hours of video playback per charge, and you’ve got a perfectly decent everyday tablet. If you think the Lenovo Tab M11 is good enough for your daily needs, this is your chance to save $80. If I were looking for a new device, I’d definitely go for this deal.

