Woot is desperate to sell you a JBL Flip 6, now dropping it below $70 with a 46% discount

Bluetooth speaker

Even better, the device is in brand-new condition, and it’s not even an open-box item. And while it doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, it’s backed by Woot’s own 90-day limited guarantee, meaning you won’t be left hanging if something goes wrong with your purchase, at least during these 90 days.





JBL Flip 6: Save 46% at Woot! $69 95 $129 95 $60 off (46%) Woot is selling the JBL Flip 6 at a massive 46% discount, dropping this bad boy below $70. The device is in new condition and even comes with Woot's 90-day limited warranty. This is easily one of the best compact speakers out there, so don't miss out! Buy at Woot Recommended For You



My personal opinion is that the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute no-brainer at $69.95, regardless of whether it comes with the standard warranty or not. This was one of the



While it’s small enough to carry anywhere, it doesn’t compromise on power. It delivers enough oomph for chilling on your own or with friends in the form of a small gathering or party. Plus, if you need to crank things up, it supports PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers for a much larger soundstage.



You won’t have to be careful with it either, as it has solid durability. Thanks to its IP67 rating, it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive a 30-minute dunk in up to three feet of water. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time, which is pretty great given its size.



At the end of the day, $69.95 is a steal for all the value the JBL Flip 6 brings. So, don’t hesitate—grab one at an unbeatable price now before this limited-time deal becomes a thing of the past! My personal opinion is that the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute no-brainer at $69.95, regardless of whether it comes with the standard warranty or not. This was one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market before it was replaced by its successor, the Flip 7, which means it ticks all the right boxes.While it’s small enough to carry anywhere, it doesn’t compromise on power. It delivers enough oomph for chilling on your own or with friends in the form of a small gathering or party. Plus, if you need to crank things up, it supports PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers for a much larger soundstage.You won’t have to be careful with it either, as it has solid durability. Thanks to its IP67 rating, it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive a 30-minute dunk in up to three feet of water. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time, which is pretty great given its size.At the end of the day, $69.95 is a steal for all the value the JBL Flip 6 brings. So, don’t hesitate—grab one at an unbeatable price now before this limited-time deal becomes a thing of the past!

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