Build your custom plan with Tello!

Woot is desperate to sell you a JBL Flip 6, now dropping it below $70 with a 46% discount

This is an unmissable opportunity to score a compact speaker that packs oomph.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A close-up of a JBL Flip 6.
       View now at Woot  
It appears that Woot is desperately trying to sell all of its quantities of the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker. It has slashed its price by a whopping 46%, dropping it to the irresistible cost of just $69.95. That is a whole $60 off the speaker’s usual price of around $130, making this one of the best deals to take advantage of if you’re looking for a capable speaker that you can easily put in your backpack and hit the road.

Even better, the device is in brand-new condition, and it’s not even an open-box item. And while it doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, it’s backed by Woot’s own 90-day limited guarantee, meaning you won’t be left hanging if something goes wrong with your purchase, at least during these 90 days.

JBL Flip 6: Save 46% at Woot!

$69 95
$129 95
$60 off (46%)
Woot is selling the JBL Flip 6 at a massive 46% discount, dropping this bad boy below $70. The device is in new condition and even comes with Woot's 90-day limited warranty. This is easily one of the best compact speakers out there, so don't miss out!
Buy at Woot
Recommended For You


My personal opinion is that the JBL Flip 6 is an absolute no-brainer at $69.95, regardless of whether it comes with the standard warranty or not. This was one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market before it was replaced by its successor, the Flip 7, which means it ticks all the right boxes.

While it’s small enough to carry anywhere, it doesn’t compromise on power. It delivers enough oomph for chilling on your own or with friends in the form of a small gathering or party. Plus, if you need to crank things up, it supports PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers for a much larger soundstage.

You won’t have to be careful with it either, as it has solid durability. Thanks to its IP67 rating, it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive a 30-minute dunk in up to three feet of water. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time, which is pretty great given its size.

At the end of the day, $69.95 is a steal for all the value the JBL Flip 6 brings. So, don’t hesitate—grab one at an unbeatable price now before this limited-time deal becomes a thing of the past!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16082 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
T-Mobile is stocking stores with a useful Tuesdays gift that you might reject
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon