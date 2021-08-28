Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option

Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option0
The highest capacity offered currently is 512GB. For reference, the maxed-out iPhone 12 Pro Max goes for $1,399 in the US and 11,899 yuan (~$1,839) in China.
Most sources have indicated Apple will retain last year's pricing structure, save for a recent one that said the new phones might cost more because of increased chip manufacturing costs.
Apple will introduce a more expensive 1TB storage option for iPhone 13 Pro
The My Drivers report reiterates that most new models will cost the same as their predecessors. For Chinese consumers, that would mean a starting price of 5,499 yuan (~$850). In the US, the 64GB iPhone 13 mini is expected to cost $699.
The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro has a price tag of 11,099 yuan (~$1,715) in China and it looks like Apple is going to reduce the price of its successor to cater to those who may have preferred a 256GB model.
According to the report, the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro will retail for 10,499 yuan (~$1,622), and the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will be priced at 11,299 yuan (~$1,746).
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro (storage options and price in yuan)
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|128GB: 8,499 yuan
|128GB: 8,499 yuan
|128GB: 9,299 yuan
|128GB: 9,299 yuan
|256GB: 9,299 yuan
|512GB: 1,0499 yuan
|256GB: 10,099 yuan
|512GB 11,299 yuan
|512GB: 11,099
|1TB: 13,299 yuan
|512GB: 11,899 yuan
|1TB: 14,099 yuan
The new series is rumored to feature a smaller notch, bigger camera sensors, new video recording capabilities, bigger batteries, a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models, and the A15 Bionic chip which will be based on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process. Apple apparently thinks these incremental changes will be enough to make the iPhone 13 one of the best phones of the year.
The 2021 iPhone range will seemingly be announced on September 14 and will go on sale on September 24.
