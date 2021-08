Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option

Apple will introduce a more expensive 1TB storage option for iPhone 13 Pro

The 512GB The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro has a price tag of 11,099 yuan (~$1,715) in China and it looks like Apple is going to reduce the price of its successor to cater to those who may have preferred a 256GB model.





According to the report, the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro will retail for 10,499 yuan (~$1,622), and the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will be priced at 11,299 yuan (~$1,746).

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro (storage options and price in yuan)

Apple is expected to double the highest storage option of the iPhone Pros this year and per a new report from the Chinese site(via GizChina ), the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost 14,099 Yuan (~$2,178) in China.The highest capacity offered currently is 512GB. For reference, the maxed-out iPhone 12 Pro Max goes for $1,399 in the US and 11,899 yuan (~$1,839) in China.In the US, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max will supposedly be relatively less costly, given that iPhones are usually more expensive in China . The iPhone 12 series, for instance, commands a premium of up to 26 percent in the country.Most sources have indicated Apple will retain last year's pricing structure, save for a recent one that said the new phones might cost more because of increased chip manufacturing costs.Thereport reiterates that most new models will cost the same as their predecessors . For Chinese consumers, that would mean a starting price of 5,499 yuan (~$850). In the US, the 64GB iPhone 13 mini is expected to cost $699.Based on the information provided, it appears that Apple will not offer a 256GB option for the Pro models, and they will only come in 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants