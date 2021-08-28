Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Apple

Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option

Anam Hamid
By
0
Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option
Apple is expected to double the highest storage option of the iPhone Pros this year and per a new report from the Chinese site My Drivers (via GizChina), the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost 14,099 Yuan (~$2,178) in China.

The highest capacity offered currently is 512GB. For reference, the maxed-out iPhone 12 Pro Max goes for $1,399 in the US and 11,899 yuan (~$1,839) in China.

In the US, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max will supposedly be relatively less costly, given that iPhones are usually more expensive in China. The iPhone 12 series, for instance, commands a premium of up to 26 percent in the country.

Most sources have indicated Apple will retain last year's pricing structure, save for a recent one that said the new phones might cost more because of increased chip manufacturing costs.

Apple will introduce a more expensive 1TB storage option for iPhone 13 Pro


The My Drivers report reiterates that most new models will cost the same as their predecessors. For Chinese consumers, that would mean a starting price of 5,499 yuan (~$850). In the US, the 64GB iPhone 13 mini is expected to cost $699.

Based on the information provided, it appears that Apple will not offer a 256GB option for the Pro models, and they will only come in 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro has a price tag of 11,099 yuan (~$1,715) in China and it looks like Apple is going to reduce the price of its successor to cater to those who may have preferred a 256GB model. 

According to the report, the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro will retail for 10,499 yuan (~$1,622), and the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will be priced at 11,299 yuan (~$1,746).

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro (storage options and price in yuan)

iPhone 12 ProiPhone 13 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxiPhone 13 Pro Max
128GB: 8,499 yuan128GB: 8,499 yuan128GB: 9,299 yuan128GB: 9,299 yuan
256GB: 9,299 yuan512GB: 1,0499 yuan256GB: 10,099 yuan512GB 11,299 yuan
512GB: 11,0991TB: 13,299 yuan512GB: 11,899 yuan1TB: 14,099 yuan


The new series is rumored to feature a smaller notch, bigger camera sensors, new video recording capabilities, bigger batteries, a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models, and the A15 Bionic chip which will be based on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process. Apple apparently thinks these incremental changes will be enough to make the iPhone 13 one of the best phones of the year

The 2021 iPhone range will seemingly be announced on September 14 and will go on sale on September 24.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess
The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included
-$40
Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 888
by Alan Friedman,  1
Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 888
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30
by Iskren Gaidarov,  5
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30
You'll never be able to play YouTube Music on older Galaxy smartwatches
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
You'll never be able to play YouTube Music on older Galaxy smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless