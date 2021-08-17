iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity



Apple last year had to delay iPhone 12's unveiling to October because of challenges posed by the pandemic. Various reports have indicated that the Cupertino giant will revert to a September launch this year.



Per today's report, the iPhone 13 will be launched in the third week of September. Since Apple usually keeps its iPhone announcement events on Tuesdays, September 7, September 14, and September 21 are likely dates for iPhone 13's reveal.



Ives expects Apple to manufacture between 130 million to 150 million iPhone units in the second half of 2021, 35 to 45 percent of which are iPhone 13 "builds in Q3."

Will iPhone 13 have 1TB?



Ives has reiterated that the Pro models will include a 1TB storage option. That's twice the maximum storage of the current lineup.



Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman provided the lowdown on what to expect from the new range. He says that this year's series won't be a huge upgrade over the current models, but that's unlikely to tamper demand and stop the iPhone 13 from becoming one of the best phones of 2021. In fact, Apple is apparently expecting one of the biggest launch cycles ever and has forecasted 90 million shipments this year.



The new models will come in the same sizes as the current variants and will retain largely the same design, with the exception of a smaller notch. New camera features and improved speed will be one of the main selling points.



The handsets are rumored to get a Portrait video model, higher-quality ProRes format for video recording, and a filters-like system. The Pro models will allegedly feature an improved 6-element Ultra Wide lens with autofocus.



And, of course, there is the new A15 Bionic chip, which TrendForce says will be made on the 5nm+ manufacturing process. The Pro models are also highly likely to boast a faster 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on screen. Earlier reports also point to larger batteries and faster charging



Ives also claims that all the new models will get LiDAR sensors for better AR experiences and improved autofocus in dimly lit environments.



The iPhone 13 series is forecasted to stick with the current pricing structure.

