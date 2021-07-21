Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall

A 1TB storage option is still very much on the cards for the iPhone 13 series, claims brokerage and advisory firm Wedbush.

This leak first emerged back in October 2020, and last month, it was refuted by intelligence company TrendForce. Wedbush has been persistent in its claim and has once again reiterated that Apple will double the maximum storage capacity from 512GB to 1TB this year.

The intel comes from supply chain sources and given that the iPhone 13 is seemingly in its final developmental stage, a higher storage tier seems finalized. This only applies to the Pro models. Apple has never offered this option on the iPhone before and the iPad Pro is the only iOS device to have a 1TB option.

The current highest 512GB option was introduced with the iPhone XS and a rough analysis shows that Apple doubles the maximum storage capacity every two years or so.

Samsung briefly sold 1TB phones too


Apple's main rival Samsung began selling 1TB flagships in 2019 but within a year, it was back to capping storage to 512GB.

Wedbush also expects all iPhone 13 models to feature the LiDAR sensor and thinks the ongoing iPhone supercycle will continue into next year. The firm believes that there is still a lot of pent-up demand within Apple's installed base and doesn't rule out the possibility of iPhone 13 sales exceeding those of the iPhone 12.

The firm expects Apple to unveil the new lineup in the third week of September. Per TrendForce, it will be priced the same as the current range.

The new models are expected to have the same overall design as the current generation but a few variations like a smaller notch and bigger camera bump are likely. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will probably also have an Always On LTPO display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery capacity has seemingly also increased and a new chip will be powering the phones, but Apple has decided against including the in-display fingerprint tech.

Related phones

iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

