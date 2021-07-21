'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall1
This leak first emerged back in October 2020, and last month, it was refuted by intelligence company TrendForce. Wedbush has been persistent in its claim and has once again reiterated that Apple will double the maximum storage capacity from 512GB to 1TB this year.
The current highest 512GB option was introduced with the iPhone XS and a rough analysis shows that Apple doubles the maximum storage capacity every two years or so.
Samsung briefly sold 1TB phones too
Apple's main rival Samsung began selling 1TB flagships in 2019 but within a year, it was back to capping storage to 512GB.
The firm expects Apple to unveil the new lineup in the third week of September. Per TrendForce, it will be priced the same as the current range.
The new models are expected to have the same overall design as the current generation but a few variations like a smaller notch and bigger camera bump are likely. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will probably also have an Always On LTPO display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.
Battery capacity has seemingly also increased and a new chip will be powering the phones, but Apple has decided against including the in-display fingerprint tech.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (53 updates)
-
Now reading
21 July 'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
-
18 July iPhone 13 may feature Apple Watch's Always On mode and iPad's ProMotion tech
-
16 July The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
-
15 July All Apple iPhone 13 Pro color options leak, which bling would you pick?
-
9 July Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models