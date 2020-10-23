iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from Xfinity

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from Xfinity

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Despite all odds, the iPhone 12 launches to crazy demand in China

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 23, 2020, 5:46 PM
Despite all odds, the iPhone 12 launches to crazy demand in China
The iPhone 12 has received a warm reception in China, says a new report from the South China Morning Post.

The publication reports that consumers queued up outside Apple’s flagship shop in Beijing before its opening time on Friday in chilling weather to get their hands on the 6.1-inch models. This implies that the tensions between the US and China have not really affected Apple's brand image in the far eastern country.

In fact, most analysts are expecting the iPhone 12 to attract more attraction than the iPhone 11, which has already proven to be quite a hit in the country. It remained the best selling model for seven months straight

Per today's report, some consumers in China might even be prepared to pay a premium of 1,000 yuan (~$150) to get their hands on the iPhone 12 in China. The phone already costs more in China than it does in the US because of taxes and duties, and it is also far more expensive than 5G handsets sold by domestic players such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus.


The new phones are also trending on popular Chinese online marketplaces. Alibaba's Tmall has seen 30 million search queries, which is twice the search volume seen during the same period last year for the iPhone 11. JD.com's stock was wiped out within 30 seconds on October 16 after preorders went live.

China is key to the iPhone 12 supercycle


The iPhone 12 is Apple's first 5G-ready phone and it is widely expected to trigger a supercycle. 

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives expects China to account for 20 percent of iPhone upgrades in the coming year. Per TF Securities International analyst Kuo Ming-Chi, iPhone 12 Pro's sales in China will make up around 35 to 45 percent of its total shipments. 

The analyst also says that 1.7 to 2 million units of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were preordered globally within the first 24 hours. In contrast, only around 500,000 to 800,000 units of the iPhone 11 were preordered within a comparable period.

Part of the iPhone 12's appeal is that it is Apple's first 5G-enabled phone. The company also stands to benefit from Huawei's misfortunes, as the supply of the Chinese manufacturer's new flagship, the Mate 40 Pro, might be limited because of a components shortage brought on by US-imposed sanctions.


Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$829 amazon $1250 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$999 amazon $1349 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless