$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Apple Display

Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 29, 2021, 4:28 PM
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
Samsung and LG have started production of OLED panels for this year's iPhone 13 series, reports South Korean outlet The Elec. Like last year, 2021's lineup is also rumored to feature four models: 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung is making 120Hz ProMotion displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max


It is believed that Samsung is manufacturing low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels with 120Hz support for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung has been using LTPO panels since last year's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 series features a more efficient version of the tech. LTPO enables a screen to dynamically change its refresh rate and this helps optimize power consumption. Per one report, iPhone 13 Pro's OLED panel will be up to 20 percent more energy efficient when compared to the current model.

LG is apparently working on conventional low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13. These models are not expected to support a high refresh rate and will retain a 60Hz screen.

The report also points out that OLED production for the iPhone 13 series has started a month earlier than last year, a sign that things are normalizing. Last year's iPhone 12 range was severely impacted because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Apple to delay the launch by a month. This year, Apple is likely to revert to a September launch schedule.

In all, Samsung is forecasted to manufacture 80 million display units for the new iPhones, and LG is expected to supply 30 million panels.

Per a recent report, the A15 Bionic chip that will supposedly power the iPhone 13 range has also entered production. The new phones are rumored to feature better cameras, a slightly updated design with a smaller notch, and in-display Touch ID. They will likely be amongst the best smartphones of 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Alan Friedman,  0
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
When it comes to its new privacy policy, WhatsApp gives up and gives in
by Alan Friedman,  5
When it comes to its new privacy policy, WhatsApp gives up and gives in
Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed

Featured stories

Popular stories
All you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may have just been leaked
Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is reportedly happening June 21-22

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless