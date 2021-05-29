Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Samsung is making 120Hz ProMotion displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

It is believed that Samsung is manufacturing low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels with 120Hz support for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max



Samsung has been using LTPO panels since last year's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 series features a more efficient version of the tech. LTPO enables a screen to dynamically change its refresh rate and this helps optimize power consumption. Per one report, iPhone 13 Pro's OLED panel will be up to 20 percent more energy efficient when compared to the current model.



LG is apparently working on conventional low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13. These models are not expected to support a high refresh rate and will retain a 60Hz screen.



The report also points out that OLED production for the iPhone 13 series has started a month earlier than last year, a sign that things are normalizing. Last year's iPhone 12 range was severely impacted because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Apple to delay the launch by a month. This year, Apple is likely to revert to a September launch schedule.



In all, Samsung is forecasted to manufacture 80 million display units for the new iPhones, and LG is expected to supply 30 million panels.