iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz ProMotion display may cut power consumption by 20%
A 120Hz ProMotion display is coming to the iPhone 13 Pro
Industry sources speaking to the Taiwanese publication claim that Samsung and LG Display have been chosen as suppliers of LTPO OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro 5G series, indicating Apple is looking to offer the best phone display.
LG and Samsung's overall OLED production capacity will be lower due to the extra steps required in the LTPO display manufacturing process, though, so a third OLED supplier could soon join Apple’s list.
China’s BOE has been trying to gain Apple’s business for a long time and today’s report says the supplier has been given the go-ahead to supply OLED panels. These are expected to be used on the standard iPhone 13 models, rather than the Pro-branded ones.
The ProMotion display could cut power consumption by 15-20%
In addition to the smoother user experience that 120Hz enables, the introduction of ProMotion displays on the 2021 iPhone Pro phones may even reduce power consumption.
Other upgrades are set to include a smaller notch, upgraded cameras, and whatever new features iOS 15 brings to the table.
