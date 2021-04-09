Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!



iOS Apple Display

iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz ProMotion display may cut power consumption by 20%

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 09, 2021, 9:33 AM

A 120Hz ProMotion display has been rumored for the iPhone 13 Pro for months. And today that’s looking even more likely thanks to a DigiTimes report (via MacRumors) that details the current situation.

A 120Hz ProMotion display is coming to the iPhone 13 Pro


Industry sources speaking to the Taiwanese publication claim that Samsung and LG Display have been chosen as suppliers of LTPO OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro 5G series, indicating Apple is looking to offer the best phone display

The two companies are reportedly converting part of their production capacity to meet Apple’s demand for the 120Hz ProMotion LTPO panels, with the current timeline suggesting the switch could be complete by the end of the current quarter.

LG and Samsung's overall OLED production capacity will be lower due to the extra steps required in the LTPO display manufacturing process, though, so a third OLED supplier could soon join Apple’s list.

China’s BOE has been trying to gain Apple’s business for a long time and today’s report says the supplier has been given the go-ahead to supply OLED panels. These are expected to be used on the standard iPhone 13 models, rather than the Pro-branded ones.

The ProMotion display could cut power consumption by 15-20%


In addition to the smoother user experience that 120Hz enables, the introduction of ProMotion displays on the 2021 iPhone Pro phones may even reduce power consumption.

Today’s report says the new LTPO panels will consume up to 15-20% less than the current iPhone 12 Pro displays. Combined with the more efficient A15 Bionic and potentially larger batteries, it seems the iPhone 13 Pro series could offer a significant battery life boost.

Other upgrades are set to include a smaller notch, upgraded cameras, and whatever new features iOS 15 brings to the table.

