Production of the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip has reportedly started

The A15 Bionic is now in production at TSMC's facilities

DigiTimes

The current chipset production timeline follows Apple’s usual schedule and indicates that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are on track for the standard fall release window in mid-to-late September.

Even though Apple has warned that iPad and MacBook production could be affected by the ongoing global chip shortage, the iPhone has remained largely untouched, and it looks as though that’ll continue to be the case when the iPhone 13 launches.is reporting (via) that TSMC has started production of the next-generation Apple A15 Bionic chipset, based on the same 5-nanometer manufacturing process as the current-generation A14 Bionic.Apple is believed to be using TMSC’s improved 5-nanometer process dubbed N5P. It should enable decent performance and efficiency gains, but massive bumps like the ones seen when Apple replaced the A13 with the A14 shouldn’t be expected.The next major chipset manufacturing process upgrade for Apple will come in 2022 when the company is expected to ship 4-nanometer products. The 3-nanometer process is also coming, though it’s unclear whether it’ll be ready in time for the iPhone 14.