iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest



The information is based on iPhone 13‌ schematics and appears to come from a reliable source. It's in line with what we have heard and seen so far, including an alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy





The upcoming iPhone 13 and 13 Pro variants will apparently be 7.57mm thick, an increase of 0.17mm over the 7.4mm thick iPhone 12 models. This will probably be barely noticeable.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be pretty close in camera specs to the iPhone 13 Pro Max





The camera bulges on the new phones are expected to be visibly thicker when compared to the current models. The iPhone 13 Pro will supposedly have a 3.65mm thick camera island and the iPhone 13 will feature a 2.51mm bump. For the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, these figures are between 1.5mm and 1.7mm.



The depth of the camera bump is apparently being increased so that the lenses won't stick out as much from the camera modules and will instead sit flush with them. This is similar to what Apple has done with the new iPad Pro



The iPhone 13 Pro is also expected to have a significantly larger camera bump. The current models have a 28mm by 30mm bump approximately and the size will reportedly increase slightly to 29mm by 29mm on the iPhone 13. It will also be moved a millimeter closer to the top.





The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a slightly larger camera than the iPhone 12 Pro , but this year's Pro models are both expected to have a 36mm by 37mm bump. This implies that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will share most of the camera specs, which isn't the case currently.

Per rumors, both upcoming Pro models will have sensor-shift stabilization, something which is exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ at the moment. Reports say that the company will include the tech for both the Wide and Ultra-Wide lens. The iPhone 13 Pro is also rumored to inherit iPhone 12 Pro Max‌'s upgraded telephoto module



The increase in the dimensions of the camera bump may also lead to a repositioning of other elements such as the volume key and the side and the mute buttons. To be more specific, they might be a placed a little lower.

iPhone 13 rumored specs





According to earlier reports, the new models will have smaller notches than the current variants. Despite these changes, the overall look isn't going to be that much different from the iPhone 12, if leaks are any indication.