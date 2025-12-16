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Insanely powerful iPad Pro (M5) is even easier to recommend at its best price on Amazon

The tablet was available at the same price during Black Friday, making this a no-brainer deal.

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A close-up of the iPad Pro with the M5 chip.
       View now at Amazon  
Well, there’s probably only one iPad on your wishlist if you’re looking for the best Apple has to offer in the tablet game right now, and that is the latest and greatest iPad Pro with the M5 chip.

But just like all the best tablets on the market, Apple’s all-new iPad Pro costs an arm and a leg to get. Fortunately, it’s the holiday season and many retailers are feeling generous, offering hefty discounts on all kinds of devices, including, you guessed it, the iPad Pro (M5).

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
You can grab the 256GB iPad Pro (M5) for less than $900, but only if you act quickly! Amazon is currently running a deal on the 11-inch model, giving you a straight $100 discount off the regular price. This is easily one of the best tablets money can buy, so don't hesitate and save now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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For instance, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 11-inch model with 256GB of storage, dropping it below $900. That’s the lowest price the retailer has ever offered for this bad boy, and it’s the same cost the tablet was available at during Black Friday. So, in a way, you’ll score Black Friday-level savings with this deal, which is an opportunity that doesn’t come very often.

Sure, the 256GB model comes with 12GB of RAM and nine CPU cores — three performance and six efficiency — whereas the 1TB and 2TB variants boast 16GB of RAM and all 10 CPU cores — four performance and six efficiency — the M5 usually comes with, just like the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, even with nine CPU cores, this is a force to be reckoned with, making it a great choice if you’re after a tablet for work, school, or just looking for a device that will stay relevant for years.

Since only the iPad Pros come with OLED displays, you also get a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED screen with a 2420 x 1668 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a joy to use whether it’s for gaming, photo editing, or just streaming the latest episode of your favorite Apple TV+ series.

Factor in faster charging, which delivers 50% charge after only 30 minutes, and you get a tablet that can handle absolutely everything, making it a companion you can depend on in every scenario. So, don’t miss out—save with this offer before it’s too late!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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