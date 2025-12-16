Insanely powerful iPad Pro (M5) is even easier to recommend at its best price on Amazon

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (10%) You can grab the 256GB iPad Pro (M5) for less than $900, but only if you act quickly! Amazon is currently running a deal on the 11-inch model, giving you a straight $100 discount off the regular price. This is easily one of the best tablets money can buy, so don't hesitate and save now while you can! Buy at Amazon

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For instance, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 11-inch model with 256GB of storage, dropping it below $900. That’s the lowest price the retailer has ever offered for this bad boy, and it’s the same cost the tablet was available at during Black Friday. So, in a way, you’ll score Black Friday-level savings with this deal, which is an opportunity that doesn’t come very often.Sure, the 256GB model comes with 12GB of RAM and nine CPU cores — three performance and six efficiency — whereas the 1TB and 2TB variants boast 16GB of RAM and all 10 CPU cores — four performance and six efficiency — the M5 usually comes with, just like the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, even with nine CPU cores, this is a force to be reckoned with, making it a great choice if you’re after a tablet for work, school, or just looking for a device that will stay relevant for years.Since only the iPad Pros come with OLED displays, you also get a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED screen with a 2420 x 1668 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a joy to use whether it’s for gaming, photo editing, or just streaming the latest episode of your favorite Apple TV+ series.Factor in faster charging, which delivers 50% charge after only 30 minutes, and you get a tablet that can handle absolutely everything, making it a companion you can depend on in every scenario. So, don’t miss out—save with this offer before it’s too late!