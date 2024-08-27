iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage





AT&T management is having a hard time keeping up with the number of calls they are receiving and many users said they were quoted wait times of hours.





The company has not given a timeline for the resolution of the issue and is still trying to figure out how to fix it, suggesting it could be any number of hours before it's resolved and service is restored.





The timing of the outage couldn't have been worse as most of the company's senior technical support staff clocks out at 5PM.





It's also a bad look on AT&T, considering the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) slapped a $950,000 fine on it for not informing 911 call centres about a 2023 outage j ust a day ago . That outage occurred when a contractor technician mistakenly disabled a portion of the network during testing.