iPhone users can try out new iOS 17 features without any repercussions or cost

Update: Apple has made the iOS 17 developer beta free for everyone, including those who are not a part of the paid Developer Program. As Apple has made the iOS 17 developer beta free for everyone, including those who are not a part of the paid Developer Program. As @iSWUpdates notes, Apple now lets anyone with an Apple ID and an eligible device download the latest betas.









The original story continues below.





Developer betas are meant for app makers to allow them to integrate new technologies into their apps and can be buggy. They are only available to people who have subscribed to Apple’s Developer Program which costs $99 a year.





Apple has made the iOS 17 developer beta available to even those who are not developers. The same is true for watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. Twitter user Connor Jewiss was among the first iPhone users to note that anyone can download iOS 17 by going to the Beta Updates section.









iMore says that many of its team members who are not developers were able to download the iOS 17 developer beta. Only devices running iOS 16.5 can access it. The outlet also says that many other users were also able to download the beta.





iPhone users without a developer account should avoid downloading the latest developer beta. It is only meant for those who have an Apple Developer Program membership and anyone who is not a member would be violating Apple's policy by downloading it and this could make their phone unusable.





There is a slim chance that Apple has intentionally given everyone a chance to try out the latest iPhone OS version but it's best to exercise caution by avoiding it if you are not a part of the developer beta program.







Besides, the first public beta will probably be here by late June, so you won't have to wait long anyway.





iPhone owners with the iPhone XS and newer models will be able to download iOS 17. It brings many new features such as live voicemail transcripts, new safety features, and StandBy for viewing glanceable information when the iPhone is charging.