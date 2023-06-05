iOS 17 announced: new features, new apps, new designs!





WWDC starts with a keynote, where we get to see a preview of the next operating systems for Apple products. iOS 17 is, of course, included — every new feature, redesign, or new app gets a preview. Later down the line, devs get access to a beta build, so they can test their apps with it. And we, the common people, can also register our iDevices to receive public beta builds when they are available.





The full version of iOS typically launches in September — together with the latest iPhone. So, this year, we expect iOS 17 to come with the iPhone 15 series





New updates to Phone, iMessage and FaceTime just announced!





You will now be able to customize your appearance on the recipient's call screen, so you can always look your best. The new "Incoming call" screen is slightly redesigned, now looking like a big wallpaper, incorporating your custome picture.





Voicemails can now be transcribed on your lock screen — so, if it turns out to be something important, you can see what the person on the other end is saying and choose to pick up.





You will also be able to leave video messages with FaceTime, if the other end does not pick up.





iMessage updates





Location sharing - a new way to share live location with loved ones has been added to iMessage. For one — the live location widget now lives natively within the conversation, and doesn't need to go full-screen to work. Secondly, a new check-in feature will allow you to set up auto notifications that let friends and family that you have reached your location safely. If you are delayed, a notification on your iPhone will ask if you need to add 15 minutes to the expected arrival time. And, if you don't react, your trusted contacts are notified.





Stickers - iMessage now gets a new menu with stickers, making the feature much more organized. You will find it easier to discover, arrange, and use your favorite stickers.





NameDrop





Apple has discovered NFC — AirDrop is now updated to work by just bringing your iPhone next to another iPhone. You will be able to share your contact information (the same Contact Poster that you customized for calling people with), or start AirPlay share. Of course, the old method of choosing another iPhone from the AirDrop list should also work. But now, you can just get the iPhones close together to initiate an AirDrop connection.





Autocorrect... corrections!





In a dramatic turn of events, one of the biggest updates in iOS 17 is an improved autocorrect! Using advanced algorithms, Autocorrect will now increase the amount of words it analyzes, so autocorrect will not only work for 2 or 3 words at a time, but entire phrases and sentences. Oh, also, it will now remember words that you intentionally mistype or certain "bad" words that autocorrect often refuses to let through.





New app: Journal





As the name suggests, it's an app to help you journal your daily life, internal thoughts, certain events, or anything and everything that is you. Where do you even start when journaling? This is where this app is trying to help.





Journal is entirely "suggestion"-based — the iPhone will show you where you were, what photos you took, and what music you were listening throughout the day. Then, it will ask you to reflect on how you felt about today's adventure. From then on — it's your story to tell!





Standby, I'm a clock now





A new way to use your iPhone while it's charging — if you make use of a MagSafe stand, which can hold your iPhone in horizontal orientation, the entire lockscreen UI changes. You will now get a large clock, or a Photos slideshow. You can swipe around to view your favorite Live Widgets, or Homekit controls. So, the iPhone can double as a super-smart smartclock while on the charging stand.





Other small updates





Not "Hey, Siri", it's just "Siri" - in a small change, you will now be able to call Siri by just her name — no need to say the "Hey, Siri" catchphrase.

Photos knows better - the Apple Photos app will now be better at recognizing and will also learn the names of your pets





This story is still developing, stay tuned!...

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 has just kicked off! It's a week-long event where developers get to visit the Apple campus to learn and share ways to develop and expand their products for the Apple ecosystem.