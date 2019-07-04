iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors



What about the back of the phone? The square-shaped chimney of a camera bump is making a comeback, and it's housing even more cameras this time around, as the long-rumored ToF cameras might finally be making an entrance with the 2020 iPhones.



Cameras: we got them





Of course, take this with a grain of salt. Even if the processor itself is capable, it still needs to adhere to some limitations. Like the fact that it needs to operate on a battery without draining it immediately and that it's enclosed in a small body and heat production needs to be managed.What’s with the nanometers? Basically, the smaller the distance between the components, the less energy they drain and the smaller the processor is. So, in terms of battery drain to productive power conversion, the less nm, the better. The current A13 is built on a 7 nm process, which is pretty impressive as it is. The projected speed boost for the 2020 Apple processors is about 15% over the current generation.Triple cameras were all the hype in 2019, but where do we go from here? A combination of ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses seems to cover pretty much everything a smartphone photographer might want or need, right? Well, time to start messing with Augmented Reality!