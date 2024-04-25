Up Next:
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
You know what? I'm going to say it:
Why the caps lock, you might ask?
It's because of this latest rumor that really grinds my gears: the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera issues might not be fixed until June.
And right now, it's not even May.
No, really: this update should've already been rolled out; as a matter of fact, we should've already forgotten about it. That's because it was said to arrive in April.
First things first: it's not as if the world is ending, if your phone's camera is compromised. In the phone realm, the real showstoppers are:
Other than that, everything else is a subjective concern rather than a real problem.
Nope, thank you very much.
A flagship means getting the whole lot, the extra goodies, all the bells and whistles, not just the baseline functions and features.
A flagship experience means that your $1000+ phone should open the door for you and wait with an umbrella when the rain starts falling down. It should spoil you with breakfast in bed.
Let's not get hysterical. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is prone to bugs and issues, as is any other phone out there. It's man-made, so it's not going to be perfect.
Users, however, are not having a great time, as there are many complaints (in Samsung's community forums) about the camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Among the complaints that arise most often, several issues stand out:
As a matter of fact, the Galaxy S24 gets on people's nerves with additional fault-findings that I've outlined in a separate article, but here's a taste:
Each of the aforementioned issues represents critical aspects of photography that can significantly impact the quality and effectiveness of your photographs.
Problematic white balance:
Overexposure:
Telephoto imagery issues:
Abnormal Red Colors:
If you're gradually growing out of the Galaxy S24 Ultra when reading this, just don't. It's still an amazing camera and you're going to be blown away by its capabilities, I can promise you that.
On a side note: we're leaving the iPhone 15 Pro Max out of it, right? Let's stick to Android for this one.
You don't have enough fingers on both your hands and feet to count the instances Xiaomi 14 Ultra owners have complained on Reddit and various Facebook groups about… the camera getting foggy.
I kid you not.
I went to sunny Spain with the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and tested it against a dedicated camera: apart from being amazed by what Oppo has managed to pull off, I was mesmerized (not in a good way) at this phone's white balance. When shooting in bright environment, all is right, but the second clouds appear, or you take a photo in the shadows, the camera produces blue-dipped photos. It's ridiculous.
What's the moral of the story?
Nothing is perfect.
Hey, I just might have found out why Carl Pei has named its company 'Nothing'!
On the road, Ferrari owners have to comply with the traffic rules like the rest of us. They don't get to pass before everyone else, they have to wait in line.
Your Pixel 6a/Galaxy A35/iPhone SE got its updates a month later? Oh, that's too bad. By "too bad" I mean – that's completely normal.
Flagships should be updated with TOP PRIORITY!
This got me thinking: why in the world users are required to reach ever deeper in their pockets for a flagship… if the company then simply neglects that same flagship?
What I expect from a flagship
In a nutshell, I expect a lot!
What's the deal with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's issues?
The competition is not that perfect, either
If you're gradually growing out of the Galaxy S24 Ultra when reading this, just don't. It's still an amazing camera and you're going to be blown away by its capabilities, I can promise you that.
Also, if you're thinking about the competition, let's check them out!
On a side note: we're leaving the iPhone 15 Pro Max out of it, right? Let's stick to Android for this one.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra: The fog master
Many report foggy camera lenses on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
You don't have enough fingers on both your hands and feet to count the instances Xiaomi 14 Ultra owners have complained on Reddit and various Facebook groups about… the camera getting foggy.
I kid you not.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra: White balance shenanigans
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is wonderful... BUT!
I went to sunny Spain with the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and tested it against a dedicated camera: apart from being amazed by what Oppo has managed to pull off, I was mesmerized (not in a good way) at this phone's white balance. When shooting in bright environment, all is right, but the second clouds appear, or you take a photo in the shadows, the camera produces blue-dipped photos. It's ridiculous.
What's the moral of the story?
Nothing is perfect.
Hey, I just might have found out why Carl Pei has named its company 'Nothing'!
Waiting should not be an option
Phone companies should be serious about updates
On the road, Ferrari owners have to comply with the traffic rules like the rest of us. They don't get to pass before everyone else, they have to wait in line.
In the smartphone world, however, different rules should apply. Companies should pamper and prioritize their flagships. Highest prices should equate to the highest priority possible.
Your Pixel 6a/Galaxy A35/iPhone SE got its updates a month later? Oh, that's too bad. By "too bad" I mean – that's completely normal.
Flagships shouldn't be neglected.
Flagship updates matter.
You know, if phone companies weren't driven by pure greed and competitiveness to release new handsets all the time, maybe they'd have time to pay attention to their "most important products".
