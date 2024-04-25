Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Flagships should be updated with TOP PRIORITY!

What I expect from a flagship

Not being able to make a phone call Not being able to send a text message Not being able to connect to the Internet

the whole lot

What's the deal with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's issues?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Problematic white balance

Overexposure

Telephoto imagery issues

Abnormal red colors

The screen was "dull and muted" according to some (it turned out to be a software setting that was later addressed)

The speakers were said to be “tiny and hollow” (some even claimed the speakers here are worse than on the Galaxy S21)

The thin green line horror (my personal "favorite")

Scarce reports on battery drainage

The camera problems are not to be swept under the rug





Problematic white balance:

White balance refers to the color temperature of the light in a photograph, affecting how colors appear. Incorrect white balance can lead to unnatural or unflattering color casts, altering the mood and accuracy of the scene. Neglecting white balance can result in photos with overly warm (orange) or cool (blue) tones, and that's not cool (pun intended). Correcting white balance during post-processing can be challenging and might not fully restore the natural look of the scene, making it crucial to get right in-camera. Also, it's time-consuming!

Overexposure:



Overexposure occurs when too much light reaches the camera sensor, resulting in loss of detail and washed-out highlights in the image. This issue can be particularly problematic because once areas are blown out due to overexposure, the details in those sections are irretrievably lost. It's essential to monitor exposure levels carefully to preserve highlight detail and ensure a balanced exposure. Recovering overexposed areas in post-processing often leads to increased noise and reduced image quality.

Telephoto imagery issues:



When using telephoto lenses, several issues can arise, including image blur due to camera shake or subject movement, reduced depth of field making precise focusing challenging, and compression of perspective that can flatten the appearance of the scene. Neglecting these issues can result in blurry or poorly focused images, especially in low-light conditions or when photographing fast-moving subjects.

Abnormal Red Colors:



Abnormal red colors, often caused by color channel imbalances or lighting issues, can severely distort the overall color palette of an image. Red tones that appear overly saturated or unnatural can detract from the realism and aesthetic appeal of the photograph. These issues might require intensive color correction in post-processing, which can be time-consuming and challenging to achieve without degrading other aspects of the image quality.

The competition is not that perfect, either

On a side note: we're leaving the iPhone 15 Pro Max out of it, right? Let's stick to Android for this one.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra : The fog master

Oppo Find X7 Ultra: White balance shenanigans