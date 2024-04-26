Meta is still working on its AR glasses, and they’re supposedly pretty neat

*Header image is referential, showcasing the Xreal Air 2 . | Image credit — PhoneArena









— Caitlin Kalinowski, Android Central, April 2024









You can buy Basically, these glasses are going to be just like your ordinary pair of spectacles, except digital content will be projected onto the lenses. This already seems very cool, especially if the glasses are as inconspicuous as the Ray-Ban smart glasses . But what Kalinowski is most excited about is the field of view Project Nazare has.You can buy AR glasses today, like the new Rokid AR Lite , but these usually have very limited FOV. Field of view, in simple terms, means how much of the world you can see. AR glasses typically have an FOV even narrower than VR headsets due to their smaller size.

















Kalinowski claims nothing can prepare a user for the high field of view Project Nazare has. She also revealed that Meta has taken notes from the Ray-Ban smart glasses and how they were received.



Project Nazare will also incorporate AI, and is already using image-recognition AI to reduce camera size. This means there’s more space for a bigger battery, something a device like this definitely needs.









Project Nazare is still probably a few years out from release, but Kalinowski’s claims have me excited. Not everybody wants to go outside wearing a bulky headset like the Vision Pro . Which is why I’m hoping AR glasses are the next smartphones, and completely change how we look at the world. Literally.