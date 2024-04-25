Weekly deals under $300: bargain Motorola Edge+ (2022), Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Up Next:
The weekend is coming up, and if you’re wondering how to make it even better, we might be able to help. That’s right – our budget tech deal picks are here once again.
This week, we’ve got another set of amazing promotions on Android phones, smartwatches, budget tablets, and more, all under one roof and below the $300 mark! Also, if you’ve been following us, you probably know we also launch a non-budget weekly deals roundup, where you can find more high-end models at lower prices.
One of the best deals we came across this week deservedly got its place among this week’s top three deals under $300. We’re talking, of course, about Motorola’s flagship phone from 2022, the Edge+ (2022). This smartphone has a fantastic 6.7-inch OLED screen and a flagship-grade processor. Plus, it now costs less than $300 on Amazon!
If you need neither a smartwatch nor a new phone, perhaps you’d be interested in a new tablet. This week’s leading option under the $300 mark is Walmart’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). This bad boy has already seen its successor but remains a solid choice for users on a budget, especially those who want their new slate to come with its own stylus.
While we couldn’t find budget options by Samsung in the smartphone department this week, we’ve got several Motorola phones, as well as options by Google and OnePlus under $300 to show you.
Following a 26% discount on its current MSRP of $349, the Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones you can get this week. And for a reason – this bad boy has a beautiful and compact 6.1-inch OLED display, a fantastic camera, and a top-notch Tensor G1 processor. All of that arrives in brand-new condition and with a one-year warranty for less than $260 on Woot. Amazing, right?
As for Motorola phones, we’ve got a $100 discount on the Moto G 5G (2023). We’ve seen this particular deal several times, so it’s not really a mind-blowing discount. Another great option is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This puppy is now $150 cheaper at the e-commerce giant.
If you want a new tablet but can’t afford the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, don’t worry. Many options in the budget-friendly segment tick enough boxes to make worthwhile purchases. One of these is Apple’s “vanilla” 10.2-inch iPad. This one is now $80 cheaper than usual.
In case you want a stylus with your new tablet and more screen real estate to play with than what the Tab S6 Lite offers, consider Lenovo’s Tab P12. This one is now $50 off at the official store and arrives with the Lenovo Pen Plus inside the box.
In the smartwatches department, Amazon offers a popular fitness tracker by Fitbit – the Versa 4 – at $50 off. If you want something more high-end on your wrist, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 or the Watch 6 Classic. Both of these options are below $300 this week.
Galaxy fans will be happy to find both of Samsung’s most impressive earbuds to date – the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Buds 2 Pro. The US version of the former is now selling for just under $100 on Amazon, while the international version of the Pro model are a tad more expensive, offered at 53% off their price tag.
If quality ANC is what you desire, we suggest checking out Bose’s premium QuietComfort Earbuds II. And those who aren’t particular about their wishes can always grab the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC. These are super budget-friendly at Amazon after a 25% markdown.
Are you planning a family gathering this weekend? Perhaps a party with friends? In any case, you’ll surely make things more exciting with a new Bluetooth speaker. And if you get one on the cheap, you’ll have something to brag about!
The booming JBL Xtreme 3 can be yours for less than $250 at Walmart this week. Another deal at the same retailer lets you save almost $30 on the brand’s Flip 5. Over at Amazon, the Pulse 4 enjoys a $125 discount.
Are you ready for this week’s best tech deals under $300? Let’s get started!
Top three tech deals under $300 this week
The Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably the best bang-for-buck option this week in the smartwatch world. How so? Well, Amazon-owned retailer Woot offers the cellular-enabled model for less than $250. We’re talking about the larger-sized model, too!
These amazing phone deals under $300 await your attention
The OnePlus 10T also appears in the deals section, though at Amazon and not Woot. Like the Pixel option, this one is no spring chicken. However, it’s now available for less than $280, which may be good enough for some OnePlus fans.
Tablets under $300 to splurge on!
These sub-$300 smartwatches are just as good
For Apple users, Walmart again offers the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) at $70 off. Another deal we’ve seen before is Amazon’s promo on the OG Pixel Watch. This one remains at its lowest price in particular colors, retailing for less than $180.
Indulge in your favorite songs with these earbuds models under $300
Rock the party on the cheap with sub-$300 Bluetooth speakers
