Weekly deals under $300: bargain Motorola Edge+ (2022), Apple Watch Series 7 and more

By
Deals
The weekend is coming up, and if you’re wondering how to make it even better, we might be able to help. That’s right – our budget tech deal picks are here once again. 

This week, we’ve got another set of amazing promotions on Android phones, smartwatches, budget tablets, and more, all under one roof and below the $300 mark! Also, if you’ve been following us, you probably know we also launch a non-budget weekly deals roundup, where you can find more high-end models at lower prices. 

Are you ready for this week’s best tech deals under $300? Let’s get started! 

Top three tech deals under $300 this week

The Edge+ (2022) is now 29% cheaper on Amazon

How about getting a true flagship phone for less than $300? If that tickles your fancy, pull the trigger on Motorola's Edge+ (2022)! The phone may have been released a couple of years ago but still holds its own ground, thanks to its fantastic 6.7-inch OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rates, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 60MP selfie sensor.
$119 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): save 43% at Walmart

Another amazing option for Galaxy users under the $300 mark this week is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The 2022-released model has been retailing at $150 off at Walmart for some time. It remains at 43% off this week, too, making it a solid choice for those who want an Android tablet with a pen for less than $200.
$150 off (43%)
$199
$349
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 (Cellular) (45mm): save 53%

Amazon-owned retailer Woot now offers the 45mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 at 53% off. The wearable is now just $249.99, making it a sure hit among cash-strapped Apple fans. The smartwatch had advanced sensors and features designed to give you insights about your general health condition and track your fitness activities.
$280 off (53%)
$249 99
$529 99
Buy at Woot

One of the best deals we came across this week deservedly got its place among this week’s top three deals under $300. We’re talking, of course, about Motorola’s flagship phone from 2022, the Edge+ (2022). This smartphone has a fantastic 6.7-inch OLED screen and a flagship-grade processor. Plus, it now costs less than $300 on Amazon!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably the best bang-for-buck option this week in the smartwatch world. How so? Well, Amazon-owned retailer Woot offers the cellular-enabled model for less than $250. We’re talking about the larger-sized model, too!

If you need neither a smartwatch nor a new phone, perhaps you’d be interested in a new tablet. This week’s leading option under the $300 mark is Walmart’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). This bad boy has already seen its successor but remains a solid choice for users on a budget, especially those who want their new slate to come with its own stylus.

These amazing phone deals under $300 await your attention

Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): ONLY $259.99 at Woot

The Google Pixel 6a is now a dream come true for cash-strapped Google Pixel phone fans. This puppy sells at $89 off for a limited time at Amazon-owned Woot. The phone is brand-new and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. It's compact with its 6.1-inch OLED screen and powerful thanks to its Tensor G1 processor.
$89 off (26%)
$259 99
$349
Buy at Woot

Motorola Moto G 5G: Again $100 cheaper at Amazon

In case you don't want to spend all your budget on a new phone, why not consider the Moto G 5G (2023)? This handset is now $100 cheaper on Amazon, landing it under the $150 mark. The device sports a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and a Snapdragon 480+5G processor.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T: save 18% at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is no spring chicken, just like the Pixel 6a, but it's now a great choice for cash-strapped users. The phone has a flagship-level processor (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1) and a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with HDR10+ support. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage is now 18% cheaper on Amazon.
$60 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $150 cheaper on Amazon

Want a stylus-enabled phone under $300? If you also require 5G connectivity, you should absolutely consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This is a great phone now available in the sub-$300 segment after a 38% discount at Amazon. The handset sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and 256GB of built-in storage.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2024): save $20 at Motorola.com

Searching for a 2024-released phone for less than $150? Not a problem! Motorola's latest model from the G Play series is now $20 off at the official store. This device has a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen and offers Hi-Res audio with its Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.
$20 off (13%)
$129 99
$149 99
Buy at Motorola

While we couldn’t find budget options by Samsung in the smartphone department this week, we’ve got several Motorola phones, as well as options by Google and OnePlus under $300 to show you. 

Following a 26% discount on its current MSRP of $349, the Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones you can get this week. And for a reason – this bad boy has a beautiful and compact 6.1-inch OLED display, a fantastic camera, and a top-notch Tensor G1 processor. All of that arrives in brand-new condition and with a one-year warranty for less than $260 on Woot. Amazing, right?

The OnePlus 10T also appears in the deals section, though at Amazon and not Woot. Like the Pixel option, this one is no spring chicken. However, it’s now available for less than $280, which may be good enough for some OnePlus fans.

As for Motorola phones, we’ve got a $100 discount on the Moto G 5G (2023). We’ve seen this particular deal several times, so it’s not really a mind-blowing discount. Another great option is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This puppy is now $150 cheaper at the e-commerce giant.

Tablets under $300 to splurge on!

10.2-inch Apple iPad: save 24% at Amazon

Want to get a taste of Apple's tablet technology at a bargain price? The Apple iPad is perfect for you. The 2021-released model is now $80 cheaper at Amazon. Although this slate isn't as contemporary as some other options, it continues to rule amongst the budget-friendly tablet world, especially for Apple fans.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Lenovo Tab P12 and save $50 at the official store

If you need a stylus alongside your new Android tablet but can't afford any flagship-grade Galaxy Tab model, the Lenovo Tab P12 might be a suitable alternative. This tablet is now available at $50 off its price tag and arrives with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus inside the box. This device has a 12.7-inch 3K display.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at Lenovo

Get the Tab M9 (2023) at $40 off on Lenovo.com

Lenovo.com also sells the entry-level Tab M9 (2023) at $40 off. If you recall, this deal was live last week as well, so we can't be sure just how long it'll remain active now. With that in mind, those who need something super cheap for daily movie watching will find the Tab M9 (2023) to be the perfect companion. Get the model with 64GB storage and save $40.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Lenovo

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is $50 off at Lenovo

The maxed-out storage version of Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is $50 cheaper than usual at the official store. The slate features a 10.6-inch 2K screen and a MediaTek Helio processor under the hood. The model runs on Android 12 out of the box and will receive software support until 2025.
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at Lenovo

Galaxy Tab A8 (2022): still 36% cheaper on Amazon

Are you a Samsung fan? Why not grab the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) at 36% off, then? With its 10.5-inch display, the tablet is perfect for both adults and children It comes with 64GB expandable storage and offers long battery life for many entertainment hours. Get the model in Pink Gold and score 36% in savings.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


If you want a new tablet but can’t afford the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, don’t worry. Many options in the budget-friendly segment tick enough boxes to make worthwhile purchases. One of these is Apple’s “vanilla” 10.2-inch iPad. This one is now $80 cheaper than usual. 

In case you want a stylus with your new tablet and more screen real estate to play with than what the Tab S6 Lite offers, consider Lenovo’s Tab P12. This one is now $50 off at the official store and arrives with the Lenovo Pen Plus inside the box. 

These sub-$300 smartwatches are just as good

Garmin Forerunner 945: now $320 off at Walmart

Do you like running? You'll definitely fall for this Walmart deal, then! The seller offers Garmin's old but gold Forerunner 945 at $320 off, landing it under the $280 mark. The GPS watch has triathlon activity modes and supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments.
$320 off (53%)
$279 99
$599 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) (44mm): save $70 at Walmart

For Apple fans, Walmart sells the Apple Watch SE 2 with a 44mm case at $70 off its price tag. The deal applies only to the model with a Silver Aluminum case and a White Sport Band. This timepiece gives you all the must-have Apple wearable features at a bargain price.
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: save $134 at Walmart

The Watch 6 Classic is another fascinating choice at Walmart. This timepiece is available at 34% off its price tag. It can detect naps and coach your way to adopting better sleep habits, among other things.
$134 off (34%)
$265 72
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 and save 25% on Amazon

Are you a fitness enthusiast but don't fancy Garmin's rugged timepieces? Well, the Fitbit Versa 4 might be just what you're looking for. This wearable offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and supports over 40 exercise modes. The best thing about it? It's now 25% cheaper than usual on Amazon, but only for a limited time.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): now 20% off at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case is also under the $300 mark this week. This timepiece retails on Amazon at 20% off its price tag. It has always-on heart rate monitoring and a beautiful screen.
$60 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is 26% off on Amazon

Amazingly, the Pixel Watch remains under the $180 mark on Amazon for another week, making it perfect for Google fans on a budget. This smartwatch has a fantastic, super comfortable design and is now available at its best price at the merchant.
$64 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: now $195 off at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again down by almost $200 at Walmart. This incredible deal lets you snag the premium wearable with crazy-good battery life under the $255 mark. The smartwatch features a high-end titanium body, making it well-equipped to handle daily wear. It's also packed with amazing features and is a true bargain at that price.
$195 off (43%)
$253 72
$449
Buy at Walmart

In the smartwatches department, Amazon offers a popular fitness tracker by Fitbit – the Versa 4 – at $50 off. If you want something more high-end on your wrist, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 or the Watch 6 Classic. Both of these options are below $300 this week.

For Apple users, Walmart again offers the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) at $70 off. Another deal we’ve seen before is Amazon’s promo on the OG Pixel Watch. This one remains at its lowest price in particular colors, retailing for less than $180.

Indulge in your favorite songs with these earbuds models under $300

Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: save 25% at Amazon

If you want a pair of super budget-friendly earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are just right for you. These have long battery life, support the latest Bluetooth version, and offer decent noise cancellation. Plus, they're now 25% cheaper on Amazon.
$25 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save 53% on Amazon

Galaxy fans are again treated to an amazing 53% discount on the best (so far) Galaxy earbuds, the Buds 2 Pro. These are now available for less than $110, which is a great bargain considering their quality ANC technology and great sound profile.
$122 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: save 29% on Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are another great choice to consider if you need high-quality earbuds at a bargain price. These puppies are now 29% cheaper, landing them under the $200 barrier. They have amazing ANC and offer personalized sound.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2: save 33% on Amazon this week

Amazon throws a limited-time deal on the Galaxy Buds 2 just in time for our weekly deals under $300! These are now much more affordable than usual, as the merchant sells them at 33% off. They're discounted across all available colors, too.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy fans will be happy to find both of Samsung’s most impressive earbuds to date – the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Buds 2 Pro. The US version of the former is now selling for just under $100 on Amazon, while the international version of the Pro model are a tad more expensive, offered at 53% off their price tag.

If quality ANC is what you desire, we suggest checking out Bose’s premium QuietComfort Earbuds II. And those who aren’t particular about their wishes can always grab the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC. These are super budget-friendly at Amazon after a 25% markdown. 

Rock the party on the cheap with sub-$300 Bluetooth speakers

JBL Pulse 4: save $125 on Amazon

Get the sleek JBL Pulse 4 in Black on Amazon and save $125 (50%). The speaker delivers great and loud sound and has up to 12 hours of battery life. Its biggest selling point — besides the budget price tag — is the mesmerizing light show it offers. So act fast and save on one today.
$125 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Motion X600: save 25% at Amazon

The Soundcore Motion X600 is now available at Amazon at a 25% cheaper price. That's definitely a great discount for a portable speaker that lasts about 12 hours, and offers immersive Spatial Audio with BassUp technology and plenty of EQ customizations. This bad boy also sports a premium design and features an IPX7 rating.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 3: save $76 at Walmart

JBL's Xtreme 3 is again available at $76 off at Walmart. The speaker has an IP67 rating, supports PartyBoost for multi-speaker pairing, features a built-in powerbank, and delivers up to 15 hours of playtime per charge. Get yours and save 24% through this Pro Seller deal.
$76 off (24%)
$242 99
$319
Buy at Walmart

JBL Flip 5: save $29 at Walmart

Get the JBL Flip 5 at Walmart for just $70! The speaker has great sound, a solid IPX7 water-resistant rating, and delivers up to 12 hours of listening time. It's a real bang for your buck, so get one for less now!
$29 off (29%)
$69 99
$99
Buy at Walmart

Are you planning a family gathering this weekend? Perhaps a party with friends? In any case, you’ll surely make things more exciting with a new Bluetooth speaker. And if you get one on the cheap, you’ll have something to brag about!

The booming JBL Xtreme 3 can be yours for less than $250 at Walmart this week. Another deal at the same retailer lets you save almost $30 on the brand’s Flip 5. Over at Amazon, the Pulse 4 enjoys a $125 discount.
