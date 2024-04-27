Up Next:
Sony Xperia 1 VI will be an expensive flagship, new leak suggests
Sony has already confirmed its next Xperia-branded phones will be introduced on May 17. However, the Japanese giant didn’t offer any details about the products that will be unveiled next month.
Even so, it’s not hard to guess that Sony’s upcoming lineup will most likely include sequels to the company’s current Xperia series such as the Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI and Xperia 10 VI.
While prices might be different depending on the market, customers in Taiwan will reportedly be offered the Xperia 1 VI for no less than TWD 39.900, which is about $1,225 / €1,145. Despite the high price, this is a decrease from the sequel’s original price, which was TWD 41,990 ($1,290 / €1,205).
Although we don’t know much about Sony’s upcoming phones, a new report from Taiwan (via GSMArena) suggests that at least one of these devices, namely the Xperia 1 VI, will be pretty expensive.
The leaked price of the Xperia 1 VI is comparable with that of Samsung’s top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra, which originally had a starting price of $1,299.99 / €1,299.99. It remains to be seen whether or not Sony’s upcoming flagship will be appealing enough to convince customers to get it over other alternatives from bigger phone brands.
