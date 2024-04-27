WhatsApp is working on a "favorites" feature for the chats tab on Android and iOS

Credit: WABetaInfo





While the favorite chats feature is a seemingly simple addition, it has the potential to significantly improve the user experience for WhatsApp users who juggle many chats on a daily basis. By allowing users to prioritize their most important conversations, WhatsApp can help them save time and stay on top of their communication needs.It is essential to note that this feature is still in beta, so it may be some time before it is available to all WhatsApp users. However, the introduction of favorite chats has the potential to become a highly used tool. It will be interesting to see how this ends up being implemented and how it is received by users who rely on WhatsApp for their daily communications.