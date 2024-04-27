Up Next:
WhatsApp is working on a "favorites" feature for the chats tab on Android and iOS
Following the official release of chat filters top help users locate unread and group conversations, WhatsApp is now developing a new feature that allows users to favorite chats, making it easier to prioritize important conversations. This functionality is currently under development for the iOS app and is planned to be rolled out to the Android app in the future.
It is essential to note that this feature is still in beta, so it may be some time before it is available to all WhatsApp users. However, the introduction of favorite chats has the potential to become a highly used tool. It will be interesting to see how this ends up being implemented and how it is received by users who rely on WhatsApp for their daily communications.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature was found to be in development in versions 2.24.9.33 of the WhatsApp Beta app on the Google Play Store, as well as WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.4.10.76. This suggests that the functionality will be cross-platform, making the experience more consistent for the entire user base.
Previously, details were also found on a feature to manage favorite people and groups, but there are no exact details on how users will be able to favorite chats. However, it is expected that users will be able to choose their favorites from the chats tab or app settings. This will provide users with a high level of flexibility in managing their chats and ensuring that the most significant ones are always at their fingertips.
Credit: WABetaInfo
While the favorite chats feature is a seemingly simple addition, it has the potential to significantly improve the user experience for WhatsApp users who juggle many chats on a daily basis. By allowing users to prioritize their most important conversations, WhatsApp can help them save time and stay on top of their communication needs.
