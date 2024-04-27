Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp is working on a "favorites" feature for the chats tab on Android and iOS

By
0comments
iOS Android Apps
WhatsApp is working on a "favorites" feature for the chats tab on Android and iOS
Following the official release of chat filters top help users locate unread and group conversations, WhatsApp is now developing a new feature that allows users to favorite chats, making it easier to prioritize important conversations. This functionality is currently under development for the iOS app and is planned to be rolled out to the Android app in the future.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was found to be in development in versions 2.24.9.33 of the WhatsApp Beta app on the Google Play Store, as well as WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.4.10.76. This suggests that the functionality will be cross-platform, making the experience more consistent for the entire user base.

Previously, details were also found on a feature to manage favorite people and groups, but there are no exact details on how users will be able to favorite chats. However, it is expected that users will be able to choose their favorites from the chats tab or app settings. This will provide users with a high level of flexibility in managing their chats and ensuring that the most significant ones are always at their fingertips.

WhatsApp is working on a &quot;favorites&quot; feature for the chats tab on Android and iOS
Credit: WABetaInfo

While the favorite chats feature is a seemingly simple addition, it has the potential to significantly improve the user experience for WhatsApp users who juggle many chats on a daily basis. By allowing users to prioritize their most important conversations, WhatsApp can help them save time and stay on top of their communication needs.

It is essential to note that this feature is still in beta, so it may be some time before it is available to all WhatsApp users. However, the introduction of favorite chats has the potential to become a highly used tool. It will be interesting to see how this ends up being implemented and how it is received by users who rely on WhatsApp for their daily communications.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless