The Pixel 7 Pro 512GB is a real steal at its current 55% discount at Woot

A few weeks ago, we found a bonkers deal on Google's ex-flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, letting you get one at a significant 55% discount at Woot. This allowed deal hunters to snag a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space for only $499.99, a whopping $599 below the phone's sticker price of $1,099.99
But you should act fast, as this offer has a timer on it. It will stay available for a few more days or until supplies last. Given how awesome this phone and its current price tag are, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to get it at such a massive price cut.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro still has a lot to offer, and it's now an even bigger bargain with that magnificent $599 discount at Woot. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro without breaking the bank today!
The reason we are telling you all this is because that awesome markdown is still available! That's right! Woot is still selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space for $599 off its price. So, if you didn't take advantage of this deal the first time, we suggest pulling the trigger on it this time around.
As for the phone itself, it's powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, offering great performance. Furthermore, it boasts a 50MP main camera and 10.8MP snapper for selfies and takes gorgeous-looking photos. There is also Google's beloved software magic on board, which enhances your pictures even further, making you look incredible in your shots. The 5000 mAh battery, on the other hand, will ensure you have enough juice for the whole day.
