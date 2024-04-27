Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Pixel 7 Pro 512GB is a real steal at its current 55% discount at Woot

By
0comments
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 Pro 512GB is a real steal at its current $600 discount at Woot
A few weeks ago, we found a bonkers deal on Google's ex-flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, letting you get one at a significant 55% discount at Woot. This allowed deal hunters to snag a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space for only $499.99, a whopping $599 below the phone's sticker price of $1,099.99

The reason we are telling you all this is because that awesome markdown is still available! That's right! Woot is still selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage space for $599 off its price. So, if you didn't take advantage of this deal the first time, we suggest pulling the trigger on it this time around.

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save $599

Get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM for 55% off its price at Woot. The phone is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, giving it great performance. It also comes with a 50MP main camera, allowing it to take amazing pictures. The phone is a real steal at its current price, so act fast and get one through this limited time deal today!
$599 off (55%)
$499 99
$1099
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Now 50% off on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro in Snow for $497 off its price on Amazon! That's a solid 50% discount!
$497 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


But you should act fast, as this offer has a timer on it. It will stay available for a few more days or until supplies last. Given how awesome this phone and its current price tag are, it would be a shame if you missed this chance to get it at such a massive price cut.

As for the phone itself, it's powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, offering great performance. Furthermore, it boasts a 50MP main camera and 10.8MP snapper for selfies and takes gorgeous-looking photos. There is also Google's beloved software magic on board, which enhances your pictures even further, making you look incredible in your shots. The 5000 mAh battery, on the other hand, will ensure you have enough juice for the whole day.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro still has a lot to offer, and it's now an even bigger bargain with that magnificent $599 discount at Woot. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro without breaking the bank today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
13 stories
27 Apr, 2024
The Pixel 7 Pro 512GB is a real steal at its current 55% discount at Woot
23 Apr, 2024
The Pixel 7a becomes the phone of choice for every bargain hunter after a gorgeous limited-time discount
18 Apr, 2024
Can't afford the Pixel 8? Now you can definitely afford the Pixel 7 at a record 40 percent discount!
17 Apr, 2024
Snap up a brand new Pixel 7a for $249 while you can
15 Apr, 2024
This retailer's bombastic Pixel 7 Pro 512GB deal is back in the game for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless