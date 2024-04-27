Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

In one country, Samsung gives you a free Galaxy S24 or S24+ when you pre-order a new television

By
0comments
Samsung Android Deals
In one country, Samsung gives you a free Galaxy S24 or S24+ when you pre-order a new television
How would you like to get a free Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ phone? Per Forbes, last week Samsung kicked off a new promotion and the good news is that all you need to do to get the free phone is to pre-order another Samsung product. The bad news is that the product you have to buy is one of Sammy's pricey new 2024 televisions including the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and Frame TV ranges. 

Now there are some important things you need to understand. To qualify for the free Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+, you must spend over £2000 ($2486.88). During the online checkout process, the free Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ is added to the cart. Considering the pricing of these television sets, if all you really want is the phone, you're much better off spending £799 for the Galaxy S24 or £999 for the Galaxy S24+ and forgetting the televisions.

Here's how the deal works. Pre-ordering one of the lower-priced televisions (which still take a chunk out of your wallet) will result in you receiving a free Galaxy S24. If you pre-order a pricier television model, you'll be eligible to receive a free Galaxy S24+. For example, pre-order the 55-inch Neo QLED 4K range at £2,099 ($2609.98) and receive a free 128GB Galaxy S24. Reserve the most expensive range, the Neo QLED 8K which starts at £3,699 ($4599.48), to get the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Pre-order a Samsung Neo QLED 8K television in the U.K. to get a free Galaxy S24+ phone - In one country, Samsung gives you a free Galaxy S24 or S24+ when you pre-order a new television
Pre-order a Samsung Neo QLED 8K television in the U.K. to get a free Galaxy S24+ phone

A couple of important things to know. This deal is only available in the U.K. (the pricing in British Pounds might have given that away), and it runs until May 14th. So if you wake up on May 15th ready to do the deal, sorry. 

Recommended Stories
There is some method to Samsung's madness here. Offering a free Galaxy S24 flagship phone with the pre-order of a Samsung television makes sense for a Samsung promotion. After all, you can stream your television to your phone and cast content from your phone to your television. You can use your Galaxy handset as a remote control for your Samsung television and even change some of your television's settings using the phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless