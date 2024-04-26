Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

This VR game helps players face and overcome over 40 phobias

By
0comments
This VR game helps players face and overcome over 40 phobias
Are you afraid of the dark? Or perhaps you have a fear of heights? Many of these mental conditions are types of anxiety disorders and, sometimes, they can be overcome with a lot of discipline and iron will.

NOPE CHALLENGE is a new VR game that wants to help players face and overcome over 40 phobias. As the name suggests, it features intense challengers that have been specifically designed to push players through their fight, flight or freeze response as they complete objectives like scaling the sides of buildings or running from … robot clowns.

More importantly, the game lets players choose from any of the 9 available challenges with tailored intensity levels. For instance, the LIGHT level makes it easier to get used to your fear, while a MODERATE level will increase AI interaction. Don’t touch the EXTREME level unless you know your heart will survive.

To accommodate all kinds of players, the game features a NOPE button and a so-called Breather Space, which are meant to ensure a balanced experience, allowing players to rest, relax, recharge and explore before they start torturing themselves all over again.

If you’re not afraid to confront your fear of clowns, spiders, and heights, you can now give NOPE CHALLENGE a try if you own a Meta Quest headset. The game is available for purchase for just $19.99.

Video Thumbnail
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Popular stories

What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500
What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500
New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality
This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality
Apple Vision Pro production reportedly slowed down due to poor sales
Apple Vision Pro production reportedly slowed down due to poor sales
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Meta AI support, new frames and more
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Meta AI support, new frames and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Arcade Paradise VR
Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Arcade Paradise VR
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Meta publishes promising Quest revenue for first quarter of 2024
Meta publishes promising Quest revenue for first quarter of 2024
Former Oculus CTO thinks Horizon OS going public will stagnate innovation at Meta
Former Oculus CTO thinks Horizon OS going public will stagnate innovation at Meta
Vernon becomes first US town to adopt Virtual Reality training for emergency responders
Vernon becomes first US town to adopt Virtual Reality training for emergency responders
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless