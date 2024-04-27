Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging

What is the last thing you do each night before your head hits the pillow? For many of us, the last act we do before drifting into dreamland is to plug in our smartphone. No one likes to wake up and find out that their smartphone battery has only 2% battery life remaining and they have to leave the house for work in a few minutes. This will quickly put a damper on your day.

Apple's support page warns iPhone users not to charge their phones overnight under a pillow or blanket







has issued a warning to iPhone users about charging an iPhone overnight right on a Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users about charging an iPhone overnight right on a support page titled "Important safety information for iPhone." On the support page, Apple warns, "...don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body."









There have been times when a fire broke out because an iPhone was under a blanket or a pillow while charging . Frankly, this applies to all phones, not just the iPhone. Just make sure that before you fall asleep for the night you are not charging your handset under a pillow or blanket and that the device is well-ventilated.







Another warning on the support page covers a different aspect of charging that has resulted in some serious consequences in the past. Many of us lose our power adapters and charging cables. The typical response is to go to the online Apple Store and wonder why you should pay $19 for a new charging brick and an additional $19 for a cable. After all, you just saw a no-name cable on sale at the 24-hour convenience store for $4.99. Since Apple and many other manufacturers no longer include charging bricks in the box with their phones, new iPhone users might consider shelling out a little more dough for the official Apple accessory.

Never use your charging brick or cable if they exhibit the following signs







Unless low-priced third-party replacements carry the MFi (Made for iPhone) badge on the packaging, you need to avoid them. This is what Apple says about using third-party charging gear: "You can also charge iPhone with "Made for iPhone" or other third-party cables and power adapters that are compliant with USB 2.0 or later and with applicable country regulations and international and regional safety standards. Other adapters may not meet applicable safety standards, and charging with such adapters could pose a risk of death or injury."



Apple adds, "Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property." The tech giant wants you to look out for the following on your power adapter because any of these conditions are dangerous and should be considered a sign to buy a new charging brick:



