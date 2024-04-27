Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400

Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
If you are in the market for a new smartphone, you may be thinking about getting one of Samsung's fancy Galaxy phones or Apple's iPhones. But if you want to be different and all eyes to be on you the moment you take your phone out of your pocket, you should go for a foldable phone!

Yep! As foldable phones are not that mainstream, the whole attention goes to them the moment you unfold them. Furthermore, they are stylish and usually deliver great performance. Right now, you can snag an awesome clamshell foldable without breaking the bank, which further tips the scales in favor of going for such an unconventional smartphone.

Best Buy is selling Motorola's flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 in Infinite Black at a massive $300 price cut, allowing you to get an unlocked unit for $699.99. You can score $400 in savings and grab one for $599.99 if you get it with a carrier activation.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save up to $400 at Best Buy!

Get the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with 256GB of storage at Best Buy for $300 off its price. If you get the phone with carrier activation, your savings will be $400. The phone is powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering good performance. However, it's not suitable for gaming. On the flip side, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on the front cover and 32 MP snapper for selfies. It's a real bang for your buck, so act fast and get one for less now!
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $300 off its price on Amazon.
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, if you want to save even more and the color of your phone doesn't matter that much to you, Motorola is selling its Razr+ 2023 for $300 off, bundled with a pair of free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. The caveat here is that only the Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Peach Fuzz color options come with free earbuds.

As a high-end smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 offers great performance, thanks to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space on board. That being said, the phone is not suitable for heavy gaming.

On the flip side, it takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on the front cover and the 32 MP snapper for selfies. The phone can also record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Battery-wise, it sports a 3,800mAh power cell, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. And when it's finally time for a top-up, the 30W wired charging can fill the tank in less than an hour.

Motorola's flagship Razr+ 2023 is a beautiful machine that can now be yours for way less. So, don't waste time and just get one at a discounted price now while you still can!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

